Cathy Newman ducks the questions

Privatisation isn't the only issue currently worrying Channel 4 bosses. The network's eponymous news programme has been facing questions for months about its alleged use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) amid mounting concern that they could be used to silence staff in equal pay, discrimination, harassment and victimisation cases. Campaigners, MPs and whistleblowers are among the dozens of high-profile women calling on C4 to release its 'traumatised' and 'gagged' former staff from such confidentiality agreements. Not the best look, perhaps, from a self-styled 'progressive employer'...

Not all of Channel 4's staff though seem keen to publicly back the campaign to free the broadcaster's former staff from their NDAs. This morning, documentary filmmaker Daisy Ayliffe – who worked on Channel 4's BAFTA nominated work on Grenfell – asked the Channel 4 News investigations editor Cathy Newman whether she would add her name to this effort. Responding to Newman's tweet thanking Labour MP Jess Phillip for appearing on her Times Radio show, Aylife asked:

“ Hi Cathy! What happens to women who say ‘me too’ in your own newsroom? How is it going freeing your former #c4news colleagues from their NDAs? Would be inspiring to see your investigative journalism skills supporting women closer to home too. #withoutfearorfavour

Newman's response? To block Ayliffe and ignore the questions she asked. It prompted the filmmaker to write a short thread – subsequently retweeted by Newman's former C4 News colleague Michael Crick – that ended with her noting the 'inspirational feminists from across parties and industries' who have 'added their voices' to the campaign. Ayliffe concluded that it was 'such a shame Cathy does not feel able to speak too.'

Looks like Newman is keener to ask the questions than to answer them.