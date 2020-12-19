Christmas hits rewritten as sonnets

In Competition No. 3179 you were invited to submit a Christmas hit single rewritten as a sonnet.

This seasonal challenge was embraced with gusto, and highlights, in a magnificent entry, ranged from Ian Barker’s version of Jona Lewie’s catchy and affecting ‘Stop the Cavalry’ to Basil Ransome-Davies’s reworking of the peerless Eartha Kitt’s innuendo-laden ‘Santa Baby’. Commendations also go to Matthew Wright, Ross McAlpine, Mary McLean, Sarah Hill, David Silverman and Richard Spencer, but the festive winnings of £20 apiece are awarded to the authors of the sonnets printed below.

The trials of the year have done nothing to diminish your wit and skill; thank you for all your submissions, which it has been a pleasure to judge. A happy Christmas to you all.

“ It’s Crimbo! Unafraid, we’ll ban the shadows,

“ Let carollers with cheerful voices sing

“ A reindeer known as Rudolph had a snout,

“ In festive times, to thee I gave my heart,

“ A river waits for me to sail across

“ Where are the snows of Christmas yesteryear

“ You’re best advised to keep yourself alert.

No. 3182: over to the dark side

You are invited to rewrite a famous piece of light verse (please specify) as a hieratic dirge. Please email entries of up to 16 lines to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 13 January. We are now paying winners by cheque, unless you state on your entry that you would prefer to be paid by bank transfer.