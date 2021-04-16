Cinnamon buns: a true treat for the breakfast table

Cinnamon rolls never used to grace my breakfast table. First of all, they struck me as the sweetness equivalent of drinking a triple espresso first thing: it might seem like a good idea at the time, but the crash that accompanies it is surely inevitable. And secondly, I was certain that to be the sort of person who can put cinnamon rolls on the table at breakfast time, you must be immensely practical, organised and competent – and tied to the kitchen. And that’s simply not me.

Happily, neither of these things are true. While cinnamon rolls are sweet – if you don’t have at least a little bit of a sweet tooth, I’d probably stick to marmite on toast – they’re not the one-note sweetness I had assumed they were. A good cinnamon roll should be balanced: the dough itself is sweetened but it’s still recognisably dough rather than cake. Enriched with milk and butter, eggs and sugar, it should have enough body to stand up tall once shaped, but will stay tender and soft within. Spiralled inside this is the cinnamon butter, heavily spiced and with a little salt to cut through the sweetest part of the bun; using light brown sugar brings a caramel note, too. What looks like tooth-jangling American frosting should be cream cheese icing, cool and slightly sour alongside the sweetness, smeared across the top like freshly applied plaster. Cinnamon rolls certainly aren’t a puritanical breakfast choice, but they are a true treat, and one that has become a regular in our household.

While yeasted baking can put off even the most assured of cooks, these buns will work around you: your timings, your tastes, your tins. I love them for that, for their flexibility, and their ability to build confidence through their success. I love that the dough is lovely to handle, that it isn’t impossibly sticky, and that the shaping is simple. I love that as the buns prove, and then bake, any minor imperfections in the coiled dough smooth out, plumping up, like they’ve been photoshopped.

I like these buns ever so slightly warm – an hour or so after they emerge from the oven – so that they hold their shape when demoulded, but the filling is still gooey. This means that I want to bake them shortly before I sit down to breakfast, but obviously I don’t want to be preparing the dough or faffing about with shaping in the small hours of the morning. Fortunately, these buns are extremely flexible in their timings: the dough can be shaped and baked in an afternoon, or the buns can be refrigerated before or after shaping so that they’re ready when you are. This is what I do: make and shape the buns the night before, fridge overnight for a slow, cool proof, and then I bake straight from the fridge the next morning.

And yes, ok, they might be called cinnamon buns, but you can introduce whichever spices you like most. With baking, the rule of thumb is that you can’t just mess around with recipes: ratios are important, and reducing sugar, or eliminating ingredients, can ruin the whole thing. But it’s different with flavourings, and here you can be led by your tastes and your spice cupboard without any detrimental effects: add cardamom if you fancy, or nutmeg, or spike the mix with coarsely ground black pepper.

I give instructions for using a stand mixer here, but of course you can make these buns by hand. You’ll need to knead the dough for 10-15 minutes, until it’s elastic and smooth. Put the radio on, and enjoy it. You can use whichever method of kneading works best for you, but all you’re really trying to do is lengthen the gluten strands, so any method of pushing

Similarly, there is tolerance when it comes to the size of the tin you use: you can use an 8 or 9 inch square tin, a 9 inch round tin, or a rectangular roasting tin about 8 x 10 inches. Depending on the size of the tin, some of the buns may spiral up during cooking, like an edible jack in the box, but this is easily rectified. Use a clean tea towel to cover the rolls, then gently press them downwards; as the rolls cool, they will relax into an even layer.

Cinnamon rolls

Makes: 9 buns

Takes: 30 minutes (plus proving time)

Bakes: 35 minutes

For the dough

500g strong white bread flour

7.5g dried, instant yeast

225ml whole milk

100g butter, melted

75g caster sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon fine salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

For the filling

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

115g butter, room temperature

150g light brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

For the icing

115g cream cheese

45g butter

75g icing sugar

¼ teaspoon fine salt

1 teaspoon vanilla paste