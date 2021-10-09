Lucy Vickery
Clerihews on scientists
In Competition No. 3219, you were invited to supply clerihews on well-known scientists, past and present.
The subject of the first ever clerihew — a pseudo-biographical quatrain, AABB, playful in tone, metrically clunky — which was written, for fun, in about 1890 by schoolboy E.C. Bentley (and illustrated by his chum G.K. Chesterton) was a scientist:
“Sir Humphry DavyAbominated gravy.He lived in the odiumOf having discovered sodium.
But it was all downhill from there, it seems. In his introduction to The Complete Clerihews of E.Clerihew Bentley, the poet Gavin Ewart contends that ‘nobody much except Bentley has ever written really good clerihews’. Even literary giant W.H. Auden, he says, doesn’t quite cut the mustard.
That didn’t put you off, though, and in a large and spirited entry honourable mentions go to Barbara Knight, John Maddicott, David Shields, Nicholas Stone, Philip Wilson, G.N. Crockford, P.T. Brown, Iain Morley, Max Gutmann and Rachael Churchill. The winners, printed below, pocket £9 each.
“Brian CoxRocks.When he talks of quark and quantumI want ’em.George Simmers
“Erwin SchrödingerDoesn’t mean to be a woe bringerTo the world’s feline population,But his thought experiment occasions consternation.Chris O’Carroll
“Enrico FermiDoes rather scare me,For he was the Father of the Atomic Bomb.Tiddley-POM.Frank Upton
“Alfred NobelInvented substances that blew people to Hell,Then endowed six major prizes. Maybe sevenWould have got him into Heaven.Basil Ransome-Davies
“The young Marie CurieReacted with furyWhen they said don’t worry your pretty little craniumAbout uraniumDavid Silverman
“Alan TuringSpent years enduringUnrelated abuse for achievements which shouldHave earned him a knighthood.Martin Parker
“Archimedes of SyracuseRan from the bath with his news.Eureka!The first streaker.Nicholas Hodgson
“Alexander BellCould never have imagined the hellHis invention would lead to. Who could foretellThat countless millions would end up living in a cell?Brian Allgar
“Hedy LamarrWas a Hollywood starWhose movies I recently rentedTo watch on the wifi she sort of invented.Robert Schechter
“EinsteinAlways drank beer from a fine stein;He thought it the sign of an assTo drink beer from a glass.Carolyn Beckingham
“Alexander FlemingMade a great discovery, stemmingFrom a mouldy dish, which made the future cheerierFor all of us — except, of course, for the bacteria.Sylvia Fairley
“Tim Berners-LeeHas a posh degreeAnd has connected every plebOn the www.Bill Greenwell
“PtolemyPlaced all o’ you and all o’ meAt the centre of all of it.He was off by a bit.Francis Harry
“John Logie BairdDared,Despite widespread derision,To invent the television.Hugh King
“Ada LovelaceGave symbolic logic a poetic faceBut took mathematics from her mother, ratherThan her father.Ann Drysdale
“Sir Francis BaconSaid evidence shows if a theory’s mistaken;Bear that in mind when somebody saysHe wrote plays.W.J. Webster
“Georg OhmFinally left his Bavarian homeAt his Mum’s insistence…When he showed resistance.C. Paul Evans
