COP out: jet-setting of top mandarins revealed

The world is gearing up for COP26, the UN's climate change conference in Glasgow, due to be held in less than a fortnight's time. Ahead of the eco-jamboree, ministers and mandarins have been busily telling the rest of us how to live, with the Treasury today unveiling the truth about how much going green will cost: the Net Zero target means by 2030 we can expect to pay £45,000 for a new electric car while the replacement for a gas boiler by 2035 should be between £6,000 to £10,000. Ooft.

Still, while the government has suggested saving the planet by not rinsing plates before putting them in a dishwasher or freezing, rather than throwing out, half-used loaves of bread, other Whitehall apparatchiks seem far less keen on such measures. A Freedom of Information request by Mr S has revealed the extent to which so-called 'climate change diplomats' have been enjoying jet-setting around the globe at the expense of the taxpayer. At least 45 flights have been taken by senior officials alone in just the outward-facing diplomatic roles in Cabinet Office's COP26 Unit – at an estimated cost of £53,780.

The FOI request, which was sent May 18, only covers up until 9 June and was not sent until 1 October – nearly five months later. Senior officials referred to in the 'outward-facing diplomatic roles' include the COP26 CEO Peter Hill, the Lead Negotiator Archie Young, the UK COP26 Envoy John Murton and the Deputy UK COP26 Envoy Elinor Wakefield. Sadly for Steerpike, the COP26 Unit refused to release a breakdown of flights to Mr S when he went to them for comment, meaning a climate footprint map of such largesse will not be revealed until a future date – presumably some five months down the line.

It's worth noting that these flights *exclude* the 30 trips taken by COP President Alok Sharma, previously reported in August, and other ministerial colleagues too. They also do not include separate climate change diplomats employed by the Foreign Office whose flights will be the subject of a different FOI request.

Steve Baker, leader of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of MPs, told Mr S that: 'Those loudest advocates of austere lifestyles for others never seem to think the same rules apply to them. It's clear to me that if climate policies fail to improve living standards, they will flounder on the rocks of a massive public backlash.'

A spokesperson for the government said: 'Helping the world tackle the climate emergency is an international priority for the Government. Virtual meetings play an important role, however face to face meetings have been crucial in securing success in the negotiations the UK is leading as hosts of COP26 and are key to understanding and seeing first-hand the opportunities and challenges other countries are facing in the fight against climate change.'

Will actions speaker louder for the COP26 Unit come the long-awaited Glasgow summit?