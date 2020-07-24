  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Corbyn fundraiser tops £120,000

Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Who would have thought that a man worth a reported £3 million would need a donation page? Apparently, his supporters do. After suggestions that Panorama journalist John Ware could take legal action against the former Labour leader, Corbynites have taken it upon themselves to set up a fund to help Jeremy in case of a legal dispute.

The page has already received over £120,000 in donations. You’ve got to hand it to the Corbynistas; it’s an impressive last-ditch attempt to stay relevant.

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

