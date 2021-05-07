Corbynite MP lashes out at Starmer

This morning Labour are in damage limitation mode after the party's candidate in the Hartlepool by election conceded defeat. However, not everyone has got the memo. Step forward Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the onetime shadow minister for natural environment and air quality who quit Starmer's frontbench in July last year.

The Brighton left-winger did not even wait for the official result to be announced, tweeting shortly after midnight: 'Good to see valueless flag waving and suit wearing work so well... or not?' in a dig at Starmer's efforts to detoxify Labour's brand and pitch to patriotic voters.

Steerpike wonders how many other Campaign Group MPs will be able to resist the temptation today to take a pop at their leader if results elsewhere are as bad as in Hartlepool.