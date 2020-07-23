  1. Coffee House
Corbynites turn on Starmer
As MPs head home for the holidays, Keir Starmer goes into the recess having put clear water between himself and his predecessor. As well as apologising to anti-Semitism whistleblowers, Starmer declared at Prime MInister's Questions that the party was under 'new management'. That management appears to be landing well with voters –  with Starmer leading over Boris Johnson on the question of who would make the best prime minister in a recent Opinium poll.

So, surely the Labour party is delighted with the turn in fortunes since that disastrous election result in December? Alas, not. Rather than this being viewed as the nail in the coffin for the Corbyn project, several devoted activists are predicting disaster for the new leader:

Only four years to find out who is right...

