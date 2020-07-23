Corbynites turn on Starmer

As MPs head home for the holidays, Keir Starmer goes into the recess having put clear water between himself and his predecessor. As well as apologising to anti-Semitism whistleblowers, Starmer declared at Prime MInister's Questions that the party was under 'new management'. That management appears to be landing well with voters – with Starmer leading over Boris Johnson on the question of who would make the best prime minister in a recent Opinium poll.

So, surely the Labour party is delighted with the turn in fortunes since that disastrous election result in December? Alas, not. Rather than this being viewed as the nail in the coffin for the Corbyn project, several devoted activists are predicting disaster for the new leader:

As appalling as they have been I have absolutely no doubt that a Labour government under Keir Starmer would be even worse for the British people than a Tory govt under Boris Johnson. I will be working tirelessly to make sure we do not get a Labour government under Keir Starmer. July 22, 2020

. @Keir_Starmer has come a long way in 5 months. He won on unity and continuing previous policy agenda and has ditched both. Will it get very far? Despite Covid expect Labour to lose more seats next time round. Small c conservatives already have a party. https://t.co/1Gz1ix00xX July 22, 2020

The banter timeline is Labour making a high profile lawyer its leader who unnecessarily bankrupts the party by settling every pie in the sky case for a 6 figure sum despite being advised they‘d win it https://t.co/LghwfUGE1I July 22, 2020

The Labour Party is back in the pocket of the establishment. They have no fire, no guts, no opposition, no principles, and remain 30 points off where they promised us the party would be under any other leader but Corbyn.Johnson and Cummings can’t believe their luck. July 22, 2020

Keir Starmer is a bad leader of the Labour Party. His strategy is bad (tack right to win back +45s, oppose Scot independence, don't loudly oppose the gvt) & his morals are bad (toppling Colston 'wrong', don't protect renters, shaft left colleagues). No more pretending otherwise. June 26, 2020

Only four years to find out who is right...