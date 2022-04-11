Crispin Blunt’s extraordinary intervention

Grateful hacks everyone will be thanking Crispin Blunt tonight after the Tory MP made an extraordinary intervention on the case of Imran Ahmad Khan. Referring to this afternoon's verdict, which found the Wakefield backbencher guilty of the sexual assault of a 15 year-old boy, Blunt has decided to release a highly unusual and hyberbolic statement which will surely make all of the morning's newspapers.

Describing himself as a former British justice minister, Blunt lambasted the conviction as a 'dreadful miscarriage of justice' incited by 'lazy tropes about LGBT+ people' based in 'Victorian era prejudice.' He even claims that Khan's guilty verdict 'is nothing short of an international scandal, with dreadful wider implications for millions of LGBT+ millions around the world.' It's worth reading the bizarre declaration in full:

“ I am utterly appalled and distraught at the dreadful miscarriage of justice that has befallen my friend and colleague Imran Ahmad Khan, MP for Wakefield since December 2019. His conviction today is nothing short of an international scandal, with dreadful wider implications for millions of LGBT+ muslims around the world. I sat through some of the trial. The conduct of this case relied on lazy tropes about LGBT+ people that we might have thought we had put behind us decades ago. As a former justice minister I was prepared to testify about the truly extraordinary sequence of events that has resulted in Imran being put through this nightmare start to his Parliamentary career. I hope for the return of Imran Ahmad Khan to the public service that has exemplified his life to date. Any other outcome will be a stain on our reputation for justice, and an appalling own goal by Britain as we try to take a lead in reversing the Victorian era prejudice that still disfigures too much of the global statute book.

Blunt's statement of course makes no comment about Khan's accuser at the centre of all of this. The court which convicted Khan earlier today found he had plied a 15 year-old with gin and tonic before dragging him upstairs to watch pornography and groping him in a bunk bed. The victim’s parents reportedly both broke down in tears when giving evidence as they told how their son was left 'inconsolable' and 'shaking' after the incident at a house in Staffordshire.

As ITV reporter Harry Horton notes, Blunt only attended the defence and summing up of the trial; he was not present to see any of the prosecution witnesses. Already there are calls for Blunt to have the whip withdrawn for his extraordinary statement. At least two MPs, including Stewart McDonald and Chris Bryant, have now resigned as vice chairs from the LGBT All Party Parliamentary Group chaired by Blunt.

Could Imran Ahmad Khan's trial cost the Tories not one, but two MPs?