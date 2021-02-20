Mary Killen
Dear Mary: Why is my 87-year-old mother emailing me risque jokes?
Q. My mother, aged 87, has taken to forwarding me by email slightly risqué jokes. Her carer is the recipient of the jokes and reads them aloud to my mother, who then suggests she forwards them to me. I think this is an exercise in connecting but it has had the reverse effect as, due to the inappropriate content of these jokes, I am not sure how to react. Mary, what should I do?
A. Next time you speak to the carer, apologise for not having acknowledged these communications. Sadly your computer is oversensitive to anything that seems like spam and puts it straight into the junk folder. Then ask to speak to your mother and share some more appropriate jokes with her.
A. One of you should have sidled to the loo via a waiter and asked him to store your own excess in a doggy bag which could then
Q. My wife has, after all these months of lockdown, taken to working at the same table in the same room as me. This is all very companionable, but when she is listening to something on her computer she puts in her earphones and then shouts either unconnected questions or commentary at me, oblivious to her volume. When I protest, she says that I clearly do not want her in the same room. Mary, how can we find a viable modus operandi?
A. Why not do exactly the same thing to her so she can see how annoying it is? Then you can have a non-rancorous discussion about how each of you can best learn to control your impulses.
Q. I sympathise with the reader whose husband forgets to fasten his flies. My mother-in-law had a very discreet way of drawing my father-in-law’s attention to this lapse: ‘Darling, you’ve left the garage doors open.’
A. Thank you for sharing this vignette.