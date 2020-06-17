Watch: Did Boris have beef with the wrong MP?

Poor Alistair Carmichael. The Lib Dem MP was only standing up for beef farmers in his constituency, raising a problem with the UK labelling regulations. But it appears that Boris Johnson didn't recognise the Orkney MP, lambasting him for his supposed support for an independent Scotland. Yes, that would be the same Alistair Carmichael who served as Scotland Minister in the coalition government and has led the Lib Dem charge against a second independence referendum. Woops!