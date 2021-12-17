Did Number 10’s party-prober attend his own parties?

Oh dear. Ever since Boris Johnson announced that Simon Case would lead a probe into las year's Whitehall Christmas parties, lobby journalists have repeatedly asked questions as to whether the Cabinet Secretary himself was in attendance at any of the lockdown-breaking shindigs. And now it appears that Case was at least aware of parties being held by Cabinet Office staff in December 2020 if not actively in attendance himself.

For this afternoon brought not one, not two but three separate reports that the Cabinet Secretary was somewhat compromised to investigate this matter. First Guido Fawkes reported several incidents of drinking in Case's office – including 'copious booze and music' at a party on 17 December, one day before the infamous Downing Street one. The site reports that 'while Case wasn’t actively participating' a source spotted the Cabinet Secretary 'sticking his head into the room to call staff out at various points during the party to talk with them.' Predictably Ian Blackford – the SNP leader who keeps the parliamentary postal service in work – was quick to fire off a letter demanding Case's role be reviewed.

Shortly thereafter a separate Politico-Independent report was published, which cited two civil servants claiming that Case shared drinks with a group of '15 to 20 staff 'at his office and in the waiting room' at 70 Whitehall in mid-December 2020, A third unnamed mandarin dubbed the occasion 'waiting rooms.' And finally The Times confirmed that the Cabinet Office had an event on 17 December at 5.30 p.m in room 103 of the Cabinet Office. The digital calendar invites sent in advance called it 'Christmas party!' No further questions, your honour – Case closed.

For this evening, the Cabinet Secretary is reported to no longer be leading the Whitehall investigation in lockdown rule breaking in Downing Street. With Case compromised and half of SW1 seemingly at one or other of these illicit raves last Christmas, Steerpike only wonders when he's going to be asked to head up one of these inquiries.