Did Sturgeon’s publicity trip break NHS rules?

Nicola Sturgeon is continuing her crusade against the Scottish press. Just yesterday, Mr S was pointing out the First Minister's habit of criticising journalists who question her Covid policies, only for her government to then abruptly U-turn a few days later.

Shortly after the article was published, Sturgeon took to Twitter to boast about her latest 'media-free volunteering session' at an Edinburgh vaccine centre, declaring that she was 'not sure I was much help' but that 'it gave me good insight into how it all works.' An apt metaphor for her party's handling of the Scottish health service.

Did a (media-free) ‘volunteering’ session at the @eicc vaccine centre earlier. Not sure I was much help but it gave me good insight into how it all works (v efficiently) and to say a massive thank you to everyone doing truly heroic work.#BoostedByTheBells pic.twitter.com/GPgwqF24n3 December 22, 2021

Steerpike isn't exactly sure how a visit that is publicised to, er, 1.4 million followers can be described as 'media free'. Ironically, by choosing to channel the same style of selfie-summitry which we saw at COP26, Sturgeon may in fact have broken the health service's own guidance which bans photography in vaccine centres.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde for instance — the seat which Sturgeon represents at Holyrood — specifically tells patients: 'When you go for your vaccine, please leave your camera at home.' Its website suggests that 'if you do want to record the occasion, why not take a selfie or record a video outside?'

Still, not the first time an SNP minister has had trouble in following the rules, eh Nicola?