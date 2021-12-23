  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Did Sturgeon’s publicity trip break NHS rules?

Did Sturgeon's publicity trip break NHS rules?
Nicola Sturgeon is continuing her crusade against the Scottish press. Just yesterday, Mr S was pointing out the First Minister's habit of criticising journalists who question her Covid policies, only for her government to then abruptly U-turn a few days later. 

Shortly after the article was published, Sturgeon took to Twitter to boast about her latest 'media-free volunteering session' at an Edinburgh vaccine centre, declaring that she was 'not sure I was much help' but that 'it gave me good insight into how it all works.' An apt metaphor for her party's handling of the Scottish health service.

Steerpike isn't exactly sure how a visit that is publicised to, er, 1.4 million followers can be described as 'media free'. Ironically, by choosing to channel the same style of selfie-summitry which we saw at COP26, Sturgeon may in fact have broken the health service's own guidance which bans photography in vaccine centres.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde for instance — the seat which Sturgeon represents at Holyrood — specifically tells patients: 'When you go for your vaccine, please leave your camera at home.' Its website suggests that 'if you do want to record the occasion, why not take a selfie or record a video outside?'

Still, not the first time an SNP minister has had trouble in following the rules, eh Nicola?

