Sturgeon’s war on the Scottish press

Nationalism, grievance politics and a refusal to accept results which don't go your way are not the only things Nicola Sturgeon has in common with Donald Trump. For Scotland's First Minister has launched something of a war on the press in recent weeks, repeatedly rubbishing reporters and outlets which dare to question her handling of Covid.

Unfortunately for Sturgeon, this crusade against supposed 'fake news' has worked about as well as the SNP's handling of education, health and criminal justice over the past 14 years. For her hapless Holyrood government has been forced into no less than three U-turns in five days – despite Sturgeon ridiculing journalists who point out the error of her ways, something noted by Sun hack Chris Musson.

On 17 December the First Minister was asked by Michael Blackley of the Scottish Daily Mail about whether she would consider cutting the time for those in self-isolation. Her response was to mock Blackley's employer and remark sarcastically that 'Yeah, that would really help because that would spread infection even further.' Just five days later, on 22 December, Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney admitted that such changes were being 'considered' to tackle staff absences.

Blackley also asked whether more money could be found to support hard-pressed businesses from elsewhere in the Scottish Budget. Sturgeon ridiculed the idea and sneered: 'I don't know where you think I should take it from? The health service?' Four days later, on 21 December, Sturgeon announced businesses would, in fact, get 'a further £100 million from elsewhere in our budget.'

Then on 18 December, Sturgeon took to Twitter to rubbish the Herald on Sunday splash which predicted the recall of the Scottish parliament between Christmas and New Year. Lambasting the paper, the First Minister declared she had 'no idea what basis of this headline is and it's not helpful to add to anxiety people already feel,' quickly racking up more than 5,000 likes and accusations of 'media lies' and 'bullshit.' Three days later on 21 December it was confirmed that Holyrood is actually set to be recalled between Christmas and New Year.

Three U-turns in five days: what a way to make Boris Johnson's government look competent. It's worth contrasting the silence which has greeted Sturgeon's repeated attacks with the response to No. 10's short-lived war on the lobby in early 2020. Back then there was much gnashing and wailing from the great and the good, with the London commentariat queuing up to condemn Johnson's staff for such an assault on the press.

If only such concern was extended to Scotland, where the tartan Trump's sneers are of no concern to star-struck progressives south of the border.