Does the Bodleian really need a race adviser?

It’s a difficult time for libraries. Budget cutbacks, online competitors and rival forms of media all point to a grim future for bibliophiles. Still, at least one trend is creating new jobs: the ever-increasing demand for PC-approved books means woke curators are very much in vogue. And now it seems that even the crown jewel of British university book rooms, Oxford’s Bodleian library, is trying to get in on the act with its latest right-on recruitment advert.

For Mr S has been sent a copy of the newest ‘job opportunity’ the Bod are putting out for a ‘project manager for race and inclusion.’ An ‘outstanding candidate’ is sought to ‘embed anti-racist practice within the organisation’ as part of the library’s ‘ongoing work around equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).’ Bosses fear that the current collection is not inclusive enough; they now seek to ‘address’ this following an ‘increased awareness of the legacies of Empire, and growing concern regarding the experience of fellow citizens from ethnic heritage communities.’

The lucky candidate will get an annual salary of between £33,000 to £40,000 (kerching!) and spend the next two years creating a ‘programme of activities designed to advance strategy and policy-making in the Libraries regarding race, ethnicity and the legacies of Empire in the Bodleian.’ Who says there's new jobs in academia? ‘Collection data, ‘cataloguing and overhauling ‘our organisational culture more broadly’ are key priorities – i.e. a potential veto on what is/isn’t acceptable – with the new hire advising on ‘key performance indicators.’ Beware all un-PC curators: you may be found to not be up to scratch.

All this of course is just the latest aspect of Oxford’s doomed bid to appease its right-on student critics. An annual black history fellowship has been established; a 31 month-long Mellon funded post will address ‘legacies of Empire’ in its collections. ‘Decolonisation of curricula’ is already underway; partnerships with the Museum of Colour have been agreed. There’s no less than three LGBT+ university networks already in existence while Oxford’s ‘race equality taskforce’ believes ‘good citizenship and/or commitment to EDI work’ should be an ‘essential criteria’ for applicants in all reward and recognition processes.

If ‘woke scores’ are to become Oxford policy, it looks like the Bod will soon be achieving first-class marks.