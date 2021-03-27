The Spectator
Does the UK really have the highest Covid death rate?
A long way from home
A walrus turned up off the Pembrokeshire coast, thousands of miles south of its normal habitat. Some other lonely visitors:
— In July 2020 an albatross, a native of the southern hemisphere, was spotted near Flamborough on the Yorkshire coast. It was one of 30 sightings over the past few decades.
Calling the shots
All over-65s in England were supposed to be offered a Covid vaccine by the end of February. By 14 March what percentage of age groups had been vaccinated?
80+ 93.7%
Source: Public Health England
League of nations
The UK is often asserted to have the highest death rate from Covid in Europe. Is that true? Deaths per million inhabitants:
Czech Republic 2,314
Source: Worldometer
Magma charter
Fagradals, a volcano near Reykjavik, erupted for the first time for 6,000 years. How long can a volcano lie dormant between eruptions?
— 187 years in the case of Eyjafjallajökull, in the south of Iceland, which erupted in 2010, its ash cloud stopping most air traffic in Europe for several days.