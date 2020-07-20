Dominic Raab suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Dominic Raab has this afternoon confirmed that the UK will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong 'immediately and indefinitely'. Speaking in the Commons chamber, the Foreign Secretary said the imposition of China's controversial security law in Hong Kong amounted to a 'serious violation' of the country's international obligations and as a result the UK had little choice but to take action. On top of the suspension, Raab said the government would extend its arms embargo to Hong Kong, thereby preventing the UK exporting firearms, smoke grenades and other such items.

What was striking about Raab's statement was the effort he took – on numerous occasions – to stress that this government wants to seek a positive relationship with China. He said the country had undergone an 'extraordinary transformation in recent decades' and praised them for 'raising millions of its own people out of poverty'. He said the UK wanted to work with China, pointing to trade and climate change as areas fruitful to this.

Now it's classic diplomatic-speak to cushion a drastic and difficult policy decision with softer language. However, given that Raab's comments come at a time when the UK's allies and Tory MPs are pushing for a harder line on China still, it is telling. While the Foreign Secretary is starting to set out a new foreign policy approach focussed on human rights, today's comments show that the government does not want a total rupture. Whether China will see it that way is another matter entirely.