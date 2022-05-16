Drunken security rows prompt Commons clampdown

It's not been a great few months for standards in Westminster. In February, Neil Coyle MP lost the Labour whip after several drunken rants in the House of Commons Strangers' bar. Then the following month, Mr S was the first to bring news that parliamentary staff were being told to stop sleeping overnight in the House of Commons, after getting too inebriated and missing the last train home. Since then a lobby journalist had their security pass removed for 'raucous behaviour' while figures show that five 'inebriated' staff managed to cause nine security incidents in a single month.

Concerns have been raised about MPs' staff and other passholders letting in guests onto the estate without undergoing proper airport-style security checks first. But it seems that the parliamentary authorities have finally had enough. For signs have now been erected this week at the Derby Gate entrance to the parliamentary estate, reminding passholders that they need to undergo security checks if they're entering between the hours of 10:30 p.m and 6:00 a.m on weeknights. By a curious chance, this entrance is located just besides parliament's nearest pub, the Red Lion – a popular watering-hole with thirsty staffers, especially on Thursday evenings when their bosses return to their constituencies.

Let's hope this finally puts a cork in excessive drinking in the Palace of Westminster. Trebles all round!