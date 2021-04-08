John Bercow joins Cameo

Where Farage leads, Westminster follows. Last month it was revealed that the former Brexit party leader had joined paid for video app Cameo, where he charges £75 to record a clip of your choice. Now Steerpike can reveal that former Commons Speaker John Bercow has signed up too and is billing £82.50 for fans of the undersized, but never undersold, onetime parliamentarian.

The former Buckingham MP has already recorded his first lengthy clip which demonstrated that since standing down some 16 months ago, the loquacious former Tory has lost none of his verbosity. Bercow is listed on Cameo as replying within the hour with a bio that claims: 'As Speaker I served as chief officer of the House of Commons. Among many other duties, my job was to maintain order, which sometimes meant punishing members who broke the rules of the House!'

Bercow's company Fedhead Limited made some £547,664 in its first year of trading according to accounts published in September on Companies House. With £80 a pop videos, Steerpike is sure that Cameo will be enabling that figure to continue to grow as more and more politicos continue to order, order.