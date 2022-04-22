Express poach Sun man

The Express – home of the Crusader, William Hickey and Ann Widdecombe's columns. Lord Beaverbrook's baby has enjoyed its ups and downs over the decades but has its fans in Westminster, with Tory backbenchers organising a special virtual 'Blue Collar Conservatives' together back in 2020.

And while the daily newspaper has undergone something of a rebrand in recent years, under its 'Labour-supporting, Remain-voting ex-Sunday Mirror editor' Gary Jones, the Sunday equivalent has had a vacancy in the editors' chair since January, when Michael Booker defected to GB News.

But three months on, the post has finally been filled. The veteran political editor of the Sun on Sunday David Wooding has been poached, making him Fleet Street's newest editor at the grand old age of 66. A familiar fixture of the parliamentary lobby, it will be the eighth national paper he's worked on during his 43 year-long career.

He last worked at the Express on its daily sister paper back in 1986 and was described as being 'the voice of innocent News of the World staff' who lost their jobs during the phone-hacking scandal at News UK. His move marks the departure of one of the last remaining Sun on Sunday hacks from its 2012 launch.

Still, judging from what Steerpike heard on the parliamentary terrace last night, Wooding's departure from the parliamentary press gallery isn't the only looming move in the lobby...