Famous writers get to grips with DIY

In Competition No. 3151 you were invited to imagine famous authors reflecting on their struggles with DIY.

Highlights in a terrific entry included John Osborne on grouting, A.E. Housman on the torture of cutting your own hair and several accounts of W.B. Yeats’s botched attempts at sorting out the plumbing (‘things fall apart’). I much admired Mike Morrison’s reworking of Robert Frost’s ‘Mending Wall’ and also tip my hat to strong -performers -Patrick Massey, Dominica Roberts, Nick Hodgson, Bill Greenwell, George Simmers and Anne Parsons.

It was especially tough to choose the winners this week but those who made the cut appear below and pocket £25 each.

“ While we were shut in there was an outbreak of cleaning the barbecues. This you did personally, in an intimate way, which created the element of tragedy. Without the element of tragedy, there was only disgust and the hollow feeling you have when you watch a cowardly matador. Those who have laid their barbecue away for the winter uncleaned face harder work and, too, the disgust that comes with handling filth. But in truth without the disgust there is no tragedy, only a vague disappointment such as you find in the novels of Henry James. A man needs to know this. There was a waiter in Key West whose mother cleaned his barbecue, and he is not spoken of by name. For myself, I cleaned like a mitrailleur, first the stripping down, then always the soaking, then the fine detail, the streets outside as empty as a whore’s promise.

“ Smiling Mfanwy, beguiling Myfanwy

“ Today we have naming of parts. For the pack

“ ‘The sash needs fixing,’ Florence sighed,

“ The name Henry, allied to the general rotundity and roseate colouring of the device, brought sharp reminder of another Henry of brief acquaintance in the days of Lady Molly and her soirées, the sound created as its power-cord slithered socket-wards adding to the general feeling man might have been reincarnated as machine, such was the echo of the human Henry’s peculiar laugh, though admittedly he had enjoyed a proboscis of lesser proportions. Switching it on and approaching the first of so many patterned rugs of dubious provenance, the engine roar took one back to a time of air-raids and Widmerpool’s pronouncement that normality might resume all the sooner were men of his stature, men whose will outweighed all other attributes, in charge of the crisis. The present Henry, eyes raised, mouth arched in a knowing smile, might even be said to be mirroring one’s own reaction to the memory.

“ They’re holding their breath in the close tonight,

No. 3154: here comes the summer

