Fit for 007: the filmic destinations that feature in Bond

Birds eye shots of Aston Martins cruising along hairpin roads, steamy scenes on chalk-white beaches: the choice of James Bond filming locations has the power to put new holiday destinations on the map.

Here we round up the best places to visit from No Time To Die - and rediscover old favourites from the archive.

Puglia, Italy

Some of the most nail biting scenes in the latest film involve Bond jumping from an aqueduct into a ravine to escape his pursuers then hurtling round the sidestreets of an ancient Italian town on a motorbike.

Most of the scenes are shot around the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Matera in southern Italy. Known as The City of Caves, it sits on a rocky outcrop with troglodyte settlements carved into its base. Matera is on one side of the border between the Basilicata region and Puglia, while Gravina (where the aqueduct shots were done) is on the other.

Both places and the surrounding area are rich in ancient architecture and fascinating history. The nearby Murgia National Park has more than 150 rock churches and 1,200 botanical species, including hares, porcupines and wild boar.

Base yourself in Puglia at the Paragon 700 hotel in Ostuni. The hotel – which is actually a former palace dating back to the 1700s – is offering James Bond-inspired tours of the area (including Matera and Gravina) by either boat or vintage car.

A double room at Paragon 700 costs from 300 euros per night including breakfast.

Port Antonio, Jamaica

Port Antonio, Jamaica (iStock)

Jamaica holds a special place in Bond history. It was here that Ian Fleming wrote his novels - with a silk cravat around his neck and gin-and-bitters in his hand at his bungalow, called GoldenEye, in Oracabessa Bay.

Various adaptations of his novels have been filmed on the Caribbean island over the years, including GoldenEye, Dr. No and Live and Let Die.

In No Time To Die, Port Antonio makes its debut. Bond retires to an ocean-front cottage near the city, fishing and mixing cocktails in his personal bar. Aside from its vibrant nightlife scene (which we get a glimpse of in the film), Port Antonio charms visitors with its outstanding nature.

It is a gateway to jungles, waterfalls and mountains. The nearby beach of San San is particularly beautiful, and has a famous Blue Lagoon.

Die-hard fans may prefer to stay at GoldenEye itself, which has been turned into a 52-acre resort with a private beach.

Inspiring Travel Company offers seven nights at GoldenEye Hotel Jamaica from £2,345 per person including daily breakfast, flights and transfers.

Atlantic Ocean Road, Norway

The Atlantic Ocean Road iStock

Another memorable scene from the new film is the dramatic opening sequence which involves a chase over a frozen lake. The lake in question is Langvann, north of Oslo.

Many of the other Norwegian scenes were filmed at the other end of the country - the Atlantic Ocean Road on its northern tip is the location of one of the set piece car chases. The spectacular road arcs over the Norwegian sea, bridges clinging onto tiny islands to tether themselves to dry land.

The 5.2 mile route, which runs from the village of Kårvåg in Averøy to Vevang in Hustadvika, is considered one of the most beautiful road trips in the world. Larger villages along the route such as Håholmen have hotels.

The Cairngorms and Western Highlands, Scotland

The gate house for the Ardverikie Estate on the River Pattack near Kinloch Laggan (iStock)

In the trailer for No Time to Die, a car flips 360 degrees off a road, Highland deer overlooking the chaos. The scene (supposedly in Norway) was actually filmed at the Ardverikie Estate close to the Cairngorms National Park. Daniel Craig stayed at the MacDonald Aviemore Resort while filming in the area. The Cairngorms (the UK’s largest national park) are one of a number of Scottish settings used by the franchise over the years.

Much of Skyfall was shot in Glen Coe, on Scotland’s north west coast, while Eilean Donan Castle cameoed as the Scottish headquarters of MI6 in The World is Not Enough. The castle sits on a tidal island close to where Skye meets the mainland.

Kick off a Bond-themed Scottish road trip with a stay at The Gleneagles Hotel. The 850-acre estate offers a whole array of outdoor pursuits to keep even the fittest secret agents on their toes. These include off-road driving, fly-fishing, clay pigeon shooting and archery. Relax in the evenings in the plush bar over a martini.

From Gleneagles, drive northwards to the Cairngorms before heading west to the coastal Highlands. A double room at the hotel costs from £475 per night b&b.

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Monte Carlo (iStock)

A stalwart among Bond settings, Monaco’s urban centre oozes old-world glamour. The Casino Monte Carlo has played a prominent role in films including Never Say Never Again and GoldenEye. When in Monaco, the gambling house is definitely worth a visit even if just to ogle at the array of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and other super cars pulling up at its entrance.

There is a small entry fee of around 10 euros and you must be suitably (i.e. glamorously) dressed.

The Hotel Metropole Monte Carlo, situated a short hop from the casino, has a ‘From Metropole with Love’ package including a private helicopter ride, a spin around the Riviera in an Aston Martin, a candlelit dinner on the terrace of its Carre d’Or suite, and a trip to the casino.

The starting price for a standard room at the Hotel Metropole is 380 euros.