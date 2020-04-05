Full list: Keir Starmer’s new Shadow Cabinet

Keir Starmer, the newly elected leader of the Labour party, has begun the process of reshuffling his shadow cabinet – promising a 'balanced' team from across the country and party.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras, who replaces Jeremy Corbyn after five years at the helm, won in the first round of voting. A former human rights lawyer and director of public prosecutions, Sir Keir won with 56 per cent of the vote, defeating Rebecca Long-Bailey (28 per cent) and Lisa Nandy (16 per cent).

Update:

The process of sackings has begun. So far both Barry Gardiner and Jon Trickett have been 'stood down'. Gardiner was a key Corbyn ally who considered running for the leadership himself while Trickett has served on the payroll of every Labour leader since Tony Blair.

Below is the current make-up of the opposition frontbench – the list will be updated as new appointments are made.

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Formerly: John McDonnell

Deputy leader of the Labour party: Angela Rayner – elected to the role with 52.6 per cent of the vote

Formerly: vacant after Tom Watson's resignation

Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Formerly: Emily Thornberry

Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Formerly: Tracy Brabin

Shadow Home Secretary

Formerly: Diane Abbott

Shadow Lord President of the Council

Formerly: Jon Trickett

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Formerly: Luke Pollard

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Formerly: Peter Dowd

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Formerly: Rebecca Long-Bailey

Shadow Minister (Cabinet Office) (Voter Engagement and Youth Affairs)

Formerly: Cat Smith

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords

Formerly: Baroness Smith of Basildon

Shadow Lord Chancellor and Shadow Secretary of State for Justice

Formerly: Richard Burgon

Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union

Formerly: Keir Starmer

Shadow Secretary of State for International Development

Formerly: Dan Carden

Shadow Secretary of State for Education

Formerly: Angela Rayner

Shadow Chief Whip (Lords)

Formerly: Lord McAvoy

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons

Formerly: Valerie Vaz

Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government

Formerly: Andrew Gwynne

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport

Formerly: Andy McDonald

Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities

Formerly: Dawn Butler

Shadow Minister (Cabinet Office)

Formerly: Christian Matheson, Jon Trickett, Ian Lavery

Opposition Chief Whip (Commons)

Formerly: Nicholas Brown

Shadow Secretary of State for Housing

Formerly: John Healey

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence

Formerly: Nia Griffith

Shadow Secretary of State for Health

Formerly: Jonathan Ashworth

Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights

Formerly: Rachael Maskell

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Formerly: Margaret Greenwood

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Formerly: Tony Lloyd

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade

Formerly: Barry Gardiner

Shadow Minister (Mental Health and Social Care)

Formerly: Barbara Keeley

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales

Formerly: Christina Rees

Shadow Attorney General

Formerly: Baroness Chakrabarti

Party Chairman

Formerly: Ian Lavery