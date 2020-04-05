Full list: Keir Starmer’s new Shadow Cabinet

Keir Starmer, the newly elected leader of the Labour party, has begun the process of reshuffling his shadow cabinet – promising a 'balanced' team from across the country and party.
The MP for Holborn and St Pancras, who replaces Jeremy Corbyn after five years at the helm, won in the first round of voting. A former human rights lawyer and director of public prosecutions, Sir Keir won with 56 per cent of the vote, defeating Rebecca Long-Bailey (28 per cent) and Lisa Nandy (16 per cent).
Update:
The process of sackings has begun. So far both Barry Gardiner and Jon Trickett have been 'stood down'. Gardiner was a key Corbyn ally who considered running for the leadership himself while Trickett has served on the payroll of every Labour leader since Tony Blair.
Below is the current make-up of the opposition frontbench – the list will be updated as new appointments are made.
Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
Deputy leader of the Labour party: Angela Rayner – elected to the role with 52.6 per cent of the vote
Formerly: vacant after Tom Watson's resignation
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
Formerly: Emily Thornberry
Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Formerly: Tracy Brabin
Shadow Home Secretary
Formerly: Diane Abbott
Shadow Lord President of the Council
Formerly: Jon Trickett
Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Formerly: Luke Pollard
Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
Formerly: Peter Dowd
Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Formerly: Rebecca Long-Bailey
Shadow Minister (Cabinet Office) (Voter Engagement and Youth Affairs)
Formerly: Cat Smith
Shadow Leader of the House of Lords
Formerly: Baroness Smith of Basildon
Shadow Lord Chancellor and Shadow Secretary of State for Justice
Formerly: Richard Burgon
Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union
Formerly: Keir Starmer
Shadow Secretary of State for International Development
Formerly: Dan Carden
Shadow Secretary of State for Education
Formerly: Angela Rayner
Shadow Chief Whip (Lords)
Formerly: Lord McAvoy
Shadow Leader of the House of Commons
Formerly: Valerie Vaz
Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government
Formerly: Andrew Gwynne
Shadow Secretary of State for Transport
Formerly: Andy McDonald
Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities
Formerly: Dawn Butler
Shadow Minister (Cabinet Office)
Formerly: Christian Matheson, Jon Trickett, Ian Lavery
Opposition Chief Whip (Commons)
Formerly: Nicholas Brown
Shadow Secretary of State for Housing
Formerly: John Healey
Shadow Secretary of State for Defence
Formerly: Nia Griffith
Shadow Secretary of State for Health
Formerly: Jonathan Ashworth
Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights
Formerly: Rachael Maskell
Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Formerly: Margaret Greenwood
Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Formerly: Tony Lloyd
Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade
Formerly: Barry Gardiner
Shadow Minister (Mental Health and Social Care)
Formerly: Barbara Keeley
Shadow Secretary of State for Wales
Formerly: Christina Rees
Shadow Attorney General
Formerly: Baroness Chakrabarti
Party Chairman
Formerly: Ian Lavery