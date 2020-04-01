Full list: senior government figures affected by coronavirus

Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus last week and is self-isolating in Downing Street. The Prime Minister was advised by the Chief Medical Officer to take the test on Thursday after he experienced mild symptoms of the disease. Shortly afterwards Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, announced that he had contracted the virus, and was self-isolating too. The Prime Minister's top adviser Dominic Cummings is also self-isolating after developing symptoms over the weekend.
So who else at the top of government has caught coronavirus and will be out of action for the next week or so? The Cabinet has recently begun using the video-conferencing software Zoom to conduct meetings, but several ministers have continued to travel to their offices, Downing Street and Parliament as the virus has spread, making them likely targets of the disease.
Below are the cabinet members and senior government figures who we know have been tested for the disease so far:
Boris Johnson, Prime Minister
Dominic Cummings, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister
Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer
Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser
Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer
Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs
Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Home Department
Michael Gove, Minister for the Cabinet Office, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Robert Buckland QC, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice
Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence
Alok Sharma, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade
Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Education
George Eustice, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport
Brandon Lewis, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland
Has shown symptoms so is self-isolating – has not yet tested positive
Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales
Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, Leader of the House of Lords, Lord Privy Seal
Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for International Development
Amanda Milling, Minister without Portfolio
Steve Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the House of Commons
Mark Spencer, Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip)
Suella Braverman, Attorney General