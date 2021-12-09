Full list: the Plan B Tory rebels

Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that new Covid restrictions are going to be introduced nationwide to tackle the scourge of the Omicron variant. The new restrictions will include the roll-out of compulsory face masks in more places, vaccine passes for large gatherings, and people being asked to work from home when they can.

The imposition of new restrictions – almost a year to the day since the vaccine roll-out first began – has gone down like a lead balloon among Tory MPs. When the health secretary Sajid Javid introduced the measures in the Commons this week, he was greeted with jeers and calls for him to ‘resign’ from his own party members.

Unsurprisingly then, there is now a growing backbench rebellion against the government’s proposals, with several MPs publicly denouncing the winter restrictions, which they feel are a step too far in a society protected by what Boris Johnson once called the ‘huge wall of immunity’ from vaccines.

Below is the full list of Tory MPs who have so far promised or indicated they will vote against the measures next week. The list will be updated ahead of the vote.

Steve Baker

Ben Bradley

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Graham Brady

Philip Davies

Richard Drax

Simon Jupp

Stephen McPartland



John Redwood

Greg Smith

Dehenna Davison

Marcus Fysh

Gary Sambrook

Pauline Latham

William Wragg

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

Iain Duncan Smith

Christopher Chope

Craig Tracey

Robert Syms

Anthony Mangnall

Greg Clark



Esther McVey

Liam Fox

David Davis

Mark Jenkinson

Alicia Kearns

Mark Harper

Darren Henry

Steve Brine

Craig Mackinlay

Simon Fell

Andrew Bowie