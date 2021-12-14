Steerpike
Every MP who voted against vaccine passports
So despite a last-minute plea from Boris Johnson to the 1922 committee, more than one hundred Tory backbenchers have voted against the government on the introduction of Covid certification passes. With Labour announcing in advance that they would support Said Javid in implementing the so-called 'Plan B' measures, it was obvious that they would always pass.
But few were expecting such a large Tory revolt, with audible gasps being heard when the tellers read out the revolt. Some 98 Tories voted against this measure – nearly twice as many who rebelled in the previous biggest revolt of Johnson's administration in December 2020, also on Covid and the introduction of tier restrictions. For context, some 118 Tory MPs voted against Theresa May on the first meaningful vote.
With the measure passing by 369 votes to 126, below is a list of every MP who voted against Covid certification passes.
Tories:
1. Jackie Doyle-Price (teller)
2. Philip Hollobone (teller)
3. Adam Afriyie
4. Lee Anderson
5. Steve Baker
6. Shaun Bailey
7. Siobhan Baillie
8. Harriet Baldwin
9. John Baron
10. Scott Benton
11. Bob Blackman
12. Peter Bone
13. Ben Bradley
14.Karen Bradley
15. Sir Graham Brady
16. Andrew Bridgen
17. Steve Brine
18. Miriam Cates
19. Sir Christopher Chope
20. Brendan Clarke-Smith
21. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
22. Tracey Crouch
23. Philip Davies
24. David Davis
25. Dehenna Davison
26. Jonathan Djanogly
27. Richard Drax
28. Sir Iain Duncan Smith
29. Tobias Ellwood
30. William Wragg
31. Dr Liam Fox
32. Louie French
33. Richard Fuller
34. Marcus Fysh
35. Nus Ghani
36. Jo Gideon
37. Chris Grayling
38. Chris Green
39. Damian Green
40. James Grundy
41. Robert Halfon
42. Stephen Hammond
43. Mark Harper
44. Sir John Hayes
45. Adam Holloway
46. Tom Hunt
47. Mark Jenkinson
48. David Jones
49. Simon Jupp
50. Alicia Kearns
51. Julian Knight
52. Sir Greg Knight
53. Robert Largan
54. Andrea Leadsom
55. Sir Edward Leigh
56. Andrew Lewer
57. Dr Julian Lewis
58. Chris Loder
59. Mark Logan
60. Jonathan Lord
61. Tim Loughton
62. Craig Mackinlay
63. Anthony Mangnall
64. Karl McCartney
65. Stephen McPartland
66. Esther McVey
67. Stephen Metcalfe
68. Damien Moore
69. Robbie Moore
70. Anne Marie Morris
71. Holly Mumby-Croft
72. Sir Bob Neill
73. Dr Matthew Offord
74. Mark Pawsey
75. Sir Mike Penning
76. John Penrose
77. Andrew Percy
78. Tom Randall
79. John Redwood
80. Laurence Robertson
81. Andrew Rosindell
82. Gary Sambrook
83. Bob Seely
84. Greg Smith
85. Henry Smith
86. Dr Ben Spencer
87. Jane Stevenson
88. John Stevenson
89. Julian Sturdy
90. Sir Robert Syms
91. Derek Thomas
92. Craig Tracey
93. Tom Tugendhat
94. Theresa Villiers
95. Christian Wakeford
96. Sir Charles Walker
97. David Warburton
98. Giles Watling
The DUP:
1. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
2. Paul Girvan
3. Carla Lockhart
4. Ian Paisley
5. Jim Shannon
6. Sammy Wilson
Green:
1. Caroline Lucas
Labour:
1. Diane Abbott
2. Apsana Begum
3. Dawn Butler
4. Emma Lewell-Buck
5. Clive Lewis
6. Rebecca Long Bailey
7. Bell Ribeiro-Addy
8. Graham Stringer
Independent:
1. Jeremy Corbyn
2. Rob Roberts
Liberal Democrat:
1. Alistair Carmichael
2. Wendy Chamberlain
3, Daisy Cooper
4. Tim Farron
5. Sarah Green
6. Wera Hobhouse
7. Christine Jardine
8. Layla Moran
9. Sarah Olney
10. Munira Wilson
And the following twelve Tories were on the Coffee House list as indicating that they planned to vote against vaccine passports but did not do so:
1. Robert Goodwill – voted for it
2. Royston Smith – voted for it
3. Simon Fell – no vote recorded
4. Andrew Bowie – no vote recorded
5. Douglas Ross – no vote recorded
6. Johnny Mercer – no vote recorded
7. Desmond Swayne – no vote recorded
8. Mark Francois – no vote recorded
9. Jill Mortimer – no vote recorded
10. Matt Vickers – no vote recorded
11. Pauline Latham – no vote recorded
12. Darren Henry – no vote recorded