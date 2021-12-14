Every MP who voted against vaccine passports

So despite a last-minute plea from Boris Johnson to the 1922 committee, more than one hundred Tory backbenchers have voted against the government on the introduction of Covid certification passes. With Labour announcing in advance that they would support Said Javid in implementing the so-called 'Plan B' measures, it was obvious that they would always pass.

But few were expecting such a large Tory revolt, with audible gasps being heard when the tellers read out the revolt. Some 98 Tories voted against this measure – nearly twice as many who rebelled in the previous biggest revolt of Johnson's administration in December 2020, also on Covid and the introduction of tier restrictions. For context, some 118 Tory MPs voted against Theresa May on the first meaningful vote.

With the measure passing by 369 votes to 126, below is a list of every MP who voted against Covid certification passes.

Tories:

1. Jackie Doyle-Price (teller)

2. Philip Hollobone (teller)

3. Adam Afriyie

4. Lee Anderson

5. Steve Baker

6. Shaun Bailey

7. Siobhan Baillie

8. Harriet Baldwin

9. John Baron

10. Scott Benton

11. Bob Blackman

12. Peter Bone

13. Ben Bradley

14.Karen Bradley

15. Sir Graham Brady

16. Andrew Bridgen

17. Steve Brine

18. Miriam Cates

19. Sir Christopher Chope

20. Brendan Clarke-Smith

21. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

22. Tracey Crouch

23. Philip Davies

24. David Davis

25. Dehenna Davison

26. Jonathan Djanogly

27. Richard Drax

28. Sir Iain Duncan Smith

29. Tobias Ellwood

30. William Wragg

31. Dr Liam Fox

32. Louie French

33. Richard Fuller

34. Marcus Fysh

35. Nus Ghani

36. Jo Gideon

37. Chris Grayling

38. Chris Green

39. Damian Green

40. James Grundy

41. Robert Halfon

42. Stephen Hammond

43. Mark Harper

44. Sir John Hayes

45. Adam Holloway

46. Tom Hunt

47. Mark Jenkinson

48. David Jones

49. Simon Jupp

50. Alicia Kearns

51. Julian Knight

52. Sir Greg Knight

53. Robert Largan

54. Andrea Leadsom

55. Sir Edward Leigh

56. Andrew Lewer

57. Dr Julian Lewis

58. Chris Loder

59. Mark Logan

60. Jonathan Lord

61. Tim Loughton

62. Craig Mackinlay

63. Anthony Mangnall

64. Karl McCartney

65. Stephen McPartland

66. Esther McVey

67. Stephen Metcalfe

68. Damien Moore

69. Robbie Moore

70. Anne Marie Morris

71. Holly Mumby-Croft

72. Sir Bob Neill

73. Dr Matthew Offord

74. Mark Pawsey

75. Sir Mike Penning

76. John Penrose

77. Andrew Percy

78. Tom Randall

79. John Redwood

80. Laurence Robertson

81. Andrew Rosindell

82. Gary Sambrook

83. Bob Seely

84. Greg Smith

85. Henry Smith

86. Dr Ben Spencer

87. Jane Stevenson

88. John Stevenson

89. Julian Sturdy

90. Sir Robert Syms

91. Derek Thomas

92. Craig Tracey

93. Tom Tugendhat

94. Theresa Villiers

95. Christian Wakeford

96. Sir Charles Walker

97. David Warburton

98. Giles Watling

The DUP:

1. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

2. Paul Girvan

3. Carla Lockhart

4. Ian Paisley

5. Jim Shannon

6. Sammy Wilson

Green:

1. Caroline Lucas

Labour:

1. Diane Abbott

2. Apsana Begum

3. Dawn Butler

4. Emma Lewell-Buck

5. Clive Lewis

6. Rebecca Long Bailey

7. Bell Ribeiro-Addy

8. Graham Stringer

Independent:

1. Jeremy Corbyn

2. Rob Roberts

Liberal Democrat:

1. Alistair Carmichael

2. Wendy Chamberlain

3, Daisy Cooper

4. Tim Farron

5. Sarah Green

6. Wera Hobhouse

7. Christine Jardine

8. Layla Moran

9. Sarah Olney

10. Munira Wilson

And the following twelve Tories were on the Coffee House list as indicating that they planned to vote against vaccine passports but did not do so:

1. Robert Goodwill – voted for it

2. Royston Smith – voted for it

3. Simon Fell – no vote recorded

4. Andrew Bowie – no vote recorded

5. Douglas Ross – no vote recorded

6. Johnny Mercer – no vote recorded

7. Desmond Swayne – no vote recorded

8. Mark Francois – no vote recorded

9. Jill Mortimer – no vote recorded

10. Matt Vickers – no vote recorded

11. Pauline Latham – no vote recorded

12. Darren Henry – no vote recorded