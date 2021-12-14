  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Every MP who voted against vaccine passports

So despite a last-minute plea from Boris Johnson to the 1922 committee, more than one hundred Tory backbenchers have voted against the government on the introduction of Covid certification passes. With Labour announcing in advance that they would support Said Javid in implementing the so-called 'Plan B' measures, it was obvious that they would always pass. 

But few were expecting such a large Tory revolt, with audible gasps being heard when the tellers read out the revolt. Some 98 Tories voted against this measure – nearly twice as many who rebelled in the previous biggest revolt of Johnson's administration in December 2020, also on Covid and the introduction of tier restrictions. For context, some 118 Tory MPs voted against Theresa May on the first meaningful vote.

With the measure passing by 369 votes to 126, below is a list of every MP who voted against Covid certification passes. 

Tories:

1. Jackie Doyle-Price (teller) 

2. Philip Hollobone (teller) 

3. Adam Afriyie 

4. Lee Anderson 

5. Steve Baker 

6. Shaun Bailey 

7. Siobhan Baillie 

8. Harriet Baldwin 

9. John Baron 

10. Scott Benton 

11. Bob Blackman 

12. Peter Bone 

13. Ben Bradley 

14.Karen Bradley 

15. Sir Graham Brady 

16. Andrew Bridgen 

17. Steve Brine  

18. Miriam Cates 

19. Sir Christopher Chope 

20. Brendan Clarke-Smith 

21. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown 

22. Tracey Crouch 

23. Philip Davies 

24. David Davis 

25. Dehenna Davison 

26. Jonathan Djanogly 

27. Richard Drax 

28. Sir Iain Duncan Smith 

29. Tobias Ellwood 

30. William Wragg

31. Dr Liam Fox 

32. Louie French 

33. Richard Fuller 

34. Marcus Fysh 

35. Nus Ghani 

36. Jo Gideon 

37. Chris Grayling 

38. Chris Green 

39. Damian Green 

40. James Grundy 

41. Robert Halfon 

42. Stephen Hammond 

43. Mark Harper 

44. Sir John Hayes 

45. Adam Holloway 

46. Tom Hunt 

47. Mark Jenkinson 

48. David Jones 

49. Simon Jupp 

50. Alicia Kearns 

51. Julian Knight 

52. Sir Greg Knight 

53. Robert Largan 

54. Andrea Leadsom 

55. Sir Edward Leigh 

56. Andrew Lewer 

57. Dr Julian Lewis 

58. Chris Loder 

59. Mark Logan 

60. Jonathan Lord 

61. Tim Loughton 

62. Craig Mackinlay 

63. Anthony Mangnall 

64. Karl McCartney 

65. Stephen McPartland 

66. Esther McVey 

67. Stephen Metcalfe 

68. Damien Moore 

69. Robbie Moore 

70. Anne Marie Morris 

71. Holly Mumby-Croft 

72. Sir Bob Neill 

73. Dr Matthew Offord 

74. Mark Pawsey 

75. Sir Mike Penning 

76. John Penrose 

77. Andrew Percy 

78. Tom Randall 

79. John Redwood 

80. Laurence Robertson 

81. Andrew Rosindell 

82. Gary Sambrook

83. Bob Seely 

84. Greg Smith 

85. Henry Smith 

86. Dr Ben Spencer 

87. Jane Stevenson 

88. John Stevenson 

89. Julian Sturdy 

90. Sir Robert Syms 

91. Derek Thomas 

92. Craig Tracey 

93. Tom Tugendhat

94. Theresa Villiers

95. Christian Wakeford

96. Sir Charles Walker 

97. David Warburton

98. Giles Watling

The DUP:

1. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

2. Paul Girvan

3. Carla Lockhart

4. Ian Paisley

5. Jim Shannon

6. Sammy Wilson

Green:

1. Caroline Lucas

Labour:

1. Diane Abbott

2. Apsana Begum

3. Dawn Butler

4. Emma Lewell-Buck

5. Clive Lewis

6. Rebecca Long Bailey

7. Bell Ribeiro-Addy

8. Graham Stringer

Independent:

1. Jeremy Corbyn

2. Rob Roberts

Liberal Democrat:

1. Alistair Carmichael

2. Wendy Chamberlain

3, Daisy Cooper

4. Tim Farron

5. Sarah Green

6. Wera Hobhouse 

7. Christine Jardine

8. Layla Moran

9. Sarah Olney 

10. Munira Wilson

And the following twelve Tories were on the Coffee House list as indicating that they planned to vote against vaccine passports but did not do so:

1. Robert Goodwill – voted for it

2. Royston Smith – voted for it

3. Simon Fell – no vote recorded

4. Andrew Bowie – no vote recorded

5. Douglas Ross – no vote recorded

6. Johnny Mercer – no vote recorded

7. Desmond Swayne – no vote recorded

8. Mark Francois – no vote recorded

9. Jill Mortimer – no vote recorded

10. Matt Vickers – no vote recorded

11. Pauline Latham – no vote recorded

12. Darren Henry – no vote recorded

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk or message @MrSteerpike

