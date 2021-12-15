  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Roll of shame: every MP who voted for vaccine passports

Roll of shame: every MP who voted for vaccine passports
©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Text settings
Comments

In spite of a last-minute plea from Boris Johnson to the 1922 committee, almost one hundred Tory backbenchers voted against the government on the introduction of Covid certification passes. With Labour announcing in advance that they would support Said Javid in implementing the so-called 'Plan B' measures, it was obvious that they would always pass.

But few were expecting such a large Tory revolt, with audible gasps being heard when the tellers read out the revolt. Some 98 Tories voted against this measure – nearly twice as many who rebelled in the previous biggest revolt of Johnson's administration in December 2020, also on Covid and the introduction of tier restrictions. For context, some 118 Tory MPs voted against Theresa May on the first meaningful vote.

With the measure passing by 369 votes to 126, below is a list of every MP who voted for Covid certification passes. You can see the corresponding list for all those who voted for the measure here.

Conservatives:

1. Steve Double (teller)

2. Michael Tomlinson (teller)

3. Nigel Adams 

4. Bim Afolami

5. Peter Aldous 

6. Lucy Allan 

7. Stuart Anderson 

8. Stuart Andrew 

9. Sarah Atherton 

10. Gareth Bacon 

11. Richard Bacon 

12. Kemi Badenoch 

13. Duncan Baker 

14. Steve Barclay 

15. Simon Baynes 

16. Aaron Bell 

17. Sir Paul Beresford 

18. Jake Berry 

19. Saqib Bhatti 

20. Crispin Blunt 

21. Sir Peter Bottomley 

22. Suella Braverman 

23. Jack Brereton 

24. Paul Bristow 

25. Sara Britcliffe 

26. Anthony Browne 

27. Fiona Bruce 

28. Felicity Buchan 

29. Robert Buckland

30. Alex Burghart 

31. Conor Burns 

32. Rob Butler 

33. Alun Cairns 

34. Andy Carter 

35. James Cartlidge 

36. Sir William Cash 

37. Maria Caulfield 

38. Alex Chalk 

39. Rehman Chishti 

40. Jo Churchill 

41. Greg Clark 

42. Simon Clarke 

43. Theo Clarke 

44. Chris Clarkson 

45. James Cleverly 

46. Dr Therese Coffey 

47. Damian Collins

48. Alberto Costa 

49. Robert Courts 

50. Claire Coutinho 

51. Sir Geoffrey Cox 

52. Stephen Crabb 

53. Virginia Crosbie 

54. James Daly 

55. David T C Davies 

56. Dr James Davies 

57. Gareth Davies 

58. Mims Davies 

59. Sarah Dines 

60. Leo Docherty 

61. Nadine Dorries 

62. Oliver Dowden 

63. Flick Drummond 

64. James Duddridge 

65. Philip Dunne

66. Mark Eastwood 

67. Ruth Edwards 

68. Michael Ellis 

69. Natalie Elphicke 

70. George Eustice 

71. Sir David Evennett 

72. Ben Everitt 

73. Michael Fabricant 

74. Laura Farris 

75. Katherine Fletcher 

76. Mark Fletcher 

77. Nick Fletcher 

78. Vicky Ford 

79. Kevin Foster 

80. Lucy Frazer 

81. George Freeman 

82. Mike Freer

83. Sir Roger Gale 

84. Mark Garnier 

85. Nick Gibb 

86. Peter Gibson 

87. John Glen 

88. Robert Goodwill 

89. Michael Gove 

90. Richard Graham 

91. Helen Grant 

92. James Gray 

93. Andrew Griffith 

94. Kate Griffiths 

95. Jonathan Gullis 

96. Luke Hall 

97. Matt Hancock 

98. Greg Hands 

99. Trudy Harrison 

100. Sally-Ann Hart

101. Simon Hart

102. Sir Oliver Heald

103. James Heappey

104. Chris Heaton-Harris

105. Gordon Henderson

106. Antony Higginbotham

107. Damian Hinds

108. Simon Hoare

109. Richard Holden

110. Kevin Hollinrake

111. Paul Holmes

112. John Howell

113. Paul Howell

114. Nigel Huddleston

115. Dr Neil Hudson

116. Eddie Hughes

117. Jane Hunt

118. Jeremy Hunt

119. Sajid Javid

120. Sir Bernard Jenkin

121. Andrea Jenkyns

122. Robert Jenrick

123, Boris Johnson

124. Dr Caroline Johnson 

125. Gareth Johnson 

126. David Johnston 

127. Andrew Jones 

128. Marcus Jones 

129. Daniel Kawczynski 

130. Gillian Keegan 

131. Danny Kruger 

132. Kwasi Kwarteng 

133. Ian Levy

134. Brandon Lewis 

135. Marco Longhi 

136. Julia Lopez 

137. Cherilyn Mackrory 

138. Rachel Maclean 

139. Alan Mak 

140. Kit Malthouse 

141. Scott Mann 

142. Julie Marson 

143. Jerome Mayhew 

144. Paul Maynard 

145. Jason McCartney 

146. Huw Merriman 

147. Robin Millar 

148. Maria Miller 

149. Amanda Milling 

150. Nigel Mills 

151. Gagan Mohindra

152. David Morris

153. James Morris

154. Joy Morrissey

155. Wendy Morton

156. Dr Kieran Mullan

157. Sheryll Murray

158. Dr Andrew Murrison

159. Lia Nici

160. Caroline Nokes

161. Neil O'Brien

162. Guy Opperman

163. Neil Parish

164. Priti Patel

165. Chris Philip

166. Chris Pincher

167. Dr Dan Poulter 

168. Rebecca Pow 

169. Victoria Prentis

170. Mark Pritchard 

171. Tom Pursglove 

172. Will Quince 

173. Dominic Raab 

174. Jacob Rees-Mogg 

175. Nicola Richards 

176. Angela Richardson 

177. Mary Robinson 

178. Lee Rowley 

179. Dean Russell 

180. David Rutley 

181. Selaine Saxby 

182. Paul Scully 

183. Andrew Selous 

184. Grant Shapps 

185. Alok Sharma 

186. Alec Shelbrooke 

187. David Simmonds

188. Chris Skidmore 

189. Chloe Smith 

190. Julian Smith 

191. Royston Smith 

192. Amanda Solloway 

193. Mark Spencer 

194. Alexander Stafford 

195. Andrew Stephenson 

196. Bob Stewart 

197. Iain Stewart 

198. Sir Gary Streeter 

199. Mel Stride 

200. Graham Stuart 

201. James Sunderland 

202. Maggie Throup 

203. Edward Timpson 

204. Kelly Tolhurst 

205. Justin Tomlinson

206. Anne-Marie Trevelyan

207. Laura Trott

208. Liz Truss

209. Shailesh Vara

210. Martin Vickers

211. Robin Walker

212. Dr Jamie Wallis

213. Matt Warman

214. Suzanne Webb

215. Helen Whately

216. Heather Wheeler

217. Craig Whittaker

218. John Whittingdale

219. Bill Wiggin

220. James Wild

221. Gavin Williamson 

222. Mike Wood 

223, Jeremy Wright 

224, Jacob Young 

225. Nadhim Zahawi

Labour

1. Debbie Abrahams 

2. Rushanara Ali 

3. Mike Amesbury 

4. Fleur Anderson 

5. Jon Ashworth 

6. Paula Barker 

7. Hilary Benn 

8. Clive Betts 

9. Ben Bradshaw 

10. Nick Brown 

11. Lyn Brown 

12. Chris Bryant 

13. Karen Buck 

14. Ian Byrne 

15. Ruth Cadbury 

16. Sir Alan Campbell 

17. Bambos Charalambous 

18. Yvette Cooper

19. Neil Coyle

20. Stella Creasy

21. Jon Cruddas

22. John Cryer

23. Judith Cummins

24. Alex Cunningham

25. Geraint Davies

26. Thangam Debbonaire

27. Tanmanjeet Singh

28. Anneliese Dodds

29. Stephen Doughty

30. Peter Dowd

31. Jack Dromey

32. Rosie Duffield

33. Dame Angela Eagle

34. Maria Eagle

35. Clive Efford

36. Julie Elliott

37. Chris Elmore 

38. Bill Esterson 

39. Chris Evans 

40. Colleen Fletcher 

41. Yvonne Fovargue 

42. Vicky Foxcroft 

43. Gill Furniss 

44. Preet Kaur Gill 

45. Mary Glindon 

46. Kate Green 

47. Lilian Greenwood 

48. Margaret Greenwood 

49. Nia Griffith 

50. Andrew Gwynne 

51. Louise Haigh 

52. Fabian Hamilton 

53. Harriet Harman 

54. Carolyn Harris

55. Helen Hayes 

56. Sir Mark Hendrick 

57. Dame Meg Hillier 

58. Dame Margaret Hodge 

59. Sharon Hodgson 

60. Kate Hollern 

61. Rachel Hopkins 

62. Sir George Howarth 

63. Dr Rupa Huq 

64. Dame Diana Johnson 

65. Kim Johnson 

66. Darren Jones 

67. Gerald Jones 

68. Kevan Jones 

69. Sarah Jones 

70. Barbara Keeley 

71. Liz Kendall 

72. Afzal Khan

73. Stephen Kinnock 

74. Kim Leadbeater 

75. Tony Lloyd 

76. Holly Lynch 

77. Justin Madders 

78. Khalid Mahmood 

79. Seema Malhotra 

80. Rachael Maskell 

81. Steve McCabe 

82. Kerry McCarthy 

83. Andy McDonald 

84. John McDonnell 

85. Pat McFadden 

86. Conor McGinn 

87. Alison McGovern 

88. Cat McKinnell 

89. Anna McMorrin 

90. Ed Miliband

91. Navendu Mishra 

92. Jessica Morden 

93. Stephen Morgan 

94. Ian Murray 

95. James Murray 

96. Lisa Nandy 

97. Alex Norris 

98. Chi Onwurah 

99. Abena Oppong-Asare 

100. Taiwo Owatemi 

101. Sarah Owen 

102. Stephanie Peacock 

103. Matthew Pennycook 

104. Toby Perkins 

105. Yasmin Qureshi 

106. Angela Rayner 

107. Steve Reed 

108. Christina Rees

109. Ellie Reeves 

110. Jonathan Reynolds 

111. Marie Rimmer

112. Matt Rodda 

113. Lloyd Russell-Moyle 

114. Naz Shah 

115. Virendra Sharma 

116. Barry Sheerman 

117. Tulip Siddiq

118. Andy Slaughter 

119. Nick Smith 

120. Karin Smyth 

121. John Spellar 

122. Sir Keir Starmer 

123. Jo Stevens

124. Wes Streeting 

125. Mark Tami 

126. Sam Tarry 

127. Gareth Thomas 

128. Nick Thomas-Symonds 

129. Emily Thornberry 

130. Stephen Timms 

131. Karl Turner 

132. Derek Twigg 

133. Liz Twist 

134. Valerie Vaz 

135. Catherine West 

136. Matt Western 

137. Dr Alan Whitehead 

138. Mick Whitley 

139. Nadia Whittome 

140. Beth Winter 

141. Mohammad Yasin 

142. Daniel Zeichner

SDLP

1. Colum Eastwood

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk or message @MrSteerpike

Comments
Topics in this articlePoliticsvaccine passports
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe