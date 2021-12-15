Roll of shame: every MP who voted for vaccine passports

In spite of a last-minute plea from Boris Johnson to the 1922 committee, almost one hundred Tory backbenchers voted against the government on the introduction of Covid certification passes. With Labour announcing in advance that they would support Said Javid in implementing the so-called 'Plan B' measures, it was obvious that they would always pass.

But few were expecting such a large Tory revolt, with audible gasps being heard when the tellers read out the revolt. Some 98 Tories voted against this measure – nearly twice as many who rebelled in the previous biggest revolt of Johnson's administration in December 2020, also on Covid and the introduction of tier restrictions. For context, some 118 Tory MPs voted against Theresa May on the first meaningful vote.

With the measure passing by 369 votes to 126, below is a list of every MP who voted for Covid certification passes. You can see the corresponding list for all those who voted for the measure here.

Conservatives:

1. Steve Double (teller)

2. Michael Tomlinson (teller)

3. Nigel Adams

4. Bim Afolami

5. Peter Aldous

6. Lucy Allan

7. Stuart Anderson

8. Stuart Andrew

9. Sarah Atherton

10. Gareth Bacon

11. Richard Bacon

12. Kemi Badenoch

13. Duncan Baker

14. Steve Barclay

15. Simon Baynes

16. Aaron Bell

17. Sir Paul Beresford

18. Jake Berry

19. Saqib Bhatti

20. Crispin Blunt

21. Sir Peter Bottomley

22. Suella Braverman

23. Jack Brereton

24. Paul Bristow

25. Sara Britcliffe

26. Anthony Browne

27. Fiona Bruce

28. Felicity Buchan

29. Robert Buckland

30. Alex Burghart

31. Conor Burns

32. Rob Butler

33. Alun Cairns

34. Andy Carter

35. James Cartlidge

36. Sir William Cash

37. Maria Caulfield

38. Alex Chalk

39. Rehman Chishti

40. Jo Churchill

41. Greg Clark

42. Simon Clarke

43. Theo Clarke

44. Chris Clarkson

45. James Cleverly

46. Dr Therese Coffey

47. Damian Collins

48. Alberto Costa

49. Robert Courts

50. Claire Coutinho

51. Sir Geoffrey Cox

52. Stephen Crabb

53. Virginia Crosbie

54. James Daly

55. David T C Davies

56. Dr James Davies

57. Gareth Davies

58. Mims Davies

59. Sarah Dines

60. Leo Docherty

61. Nadine Dorries

62. Oliver Dowden

63. Flick Drummond

64. James Duddridge

65. Philip Dunne

66. Mark Eastwood

67. Ruth Edwards

68. Michael Ellis

69. Natalie Elphicke

70. George Eustice

71. Sir David Evennett

72. Ben Everitt

73. Michael Fabricant

74. Laura Farris

75. Katherine Fletcher

76. Mark Fletcher

77. Nick Fletcher

78. Vicky Ford

79. Kevin Foster

80. Lucy Frazer

81. George Freeman

82. Mike Freer

83. Sir Roger Gale

84. Mark Garnier

85. Nick Gibb

86. Peter Gibson

87. John Glen

88. Robert Goodwill

89. Michael Gove

90. Richard Graham

91. Helen Grant

92. James Gray

93. Andrew Griffith

94. Kate Griffiths

95. Jonathan Gullis

96. Luke Hall

97. Matt Hancock

98. Greg Hands

99. Trudy Harrison

100. Sally-Ann Hart

101. Simon Hart

102. Sir Oliver Heald

103. James Heappey

104. Chris Heaton-Harris

105. Gordon Henderson

106. Antony Higginbotham

107. Damian Hinds

108. Simon Hoare

109. Richard Holden

110. Kevin Hollinrake

111. Paul Holmes

112. John Howell

113. Paul Howell

114. Nigel Huddleston

115. Dr Neil Hudson

116. Eddie Hughes

117. Jane Hunt

118. Jeremy Hunt

119. Sajid Javid

120. Sir Bernard Jenkin

121. Andrea Jenkyns

122. Robert Jenrick

123, Boris Johnson

124. Dr Caroline Johnson

125. Gareth Johnson

126. David Johnston

127. Andrew Jones

128. Marcus Jones

129. Daniel Kawczynski

130. Gillian Keegan

131. Danny Kruger

132. Kwasi Kwarteng

133. Ian Levy

134. Brandon Lewis

135. Marco Longhi

136. Julia Lopez

137. Cherilyn Mackrory

138. Rachel Maclean

139. Alan Mak

140. Kit Malthouse

141. Scott Mann

142. Julie Marson

143. Jerome Mayhew

144. Paul Maynard

145. Jason McCartney

146. Huw Merriman

147. Robin Millar

148. Maria Miller

149. Amanda Milling

150. Nigel Mills

151. Gagan Mohindra

152. David Morris

153. James Morris

154. Joy Morrissey

155. Wendy Morton

156. Dr Kieran Mullan

157. Sheryll Murray

158. Dr Andrew Murrison

159. Lia Nici

160. Caroline Nokes

161. Neil O'Brien

162. Guy Opperman

163. Neil Parish

164. Priti Patel

165. Chris Philip

166. Chris Pincher

167. Dr Dan Poulter

168. Rebecca Pow

169. Victoria Prentis

170. Mark Pritchard

171. Tom Pursglove

172. Will Quince

173. Dominic Raab

174. Jacob Rees-Mogg

175. Nicola Richards

176. Angela Richardson

177. Mary Robinson

178. Lee Rowley

179. Dean Russell

180. David Rutley

181. Selaine Saxby

182. Paul Scully

183. Andrew Selous

184. Grant Shapps

185. Alok Sharma

186. Alec Shelbrooke

187. David Simmonds

188. Chris Skidmore

189. Chloe Smith

190. Julian Smith

191. Royston Smith

192. Amanda Solloway

193. Mark Spencer

194. Alexander Stafford

195. Andrew Stephenson

196. Bob Stewart

197. Iain Stewart

198. Sir Gary Streeter

199. Mel Stride

200. Graham Stuart

201. James Sunderland

202. Maggie Throup

203. Edward Timpson

204. Kelly Tolhurst

205. Justin Tomlinson

206. Anne-Marie Trevelyan

207. Laura Trott

208. Liz Truss

209. Shailesh Vara

210. Martin Vickers

211. Robin Walker

212. Dr Jamie Wallis

213. Matt Warman

214. Suzanne Webb

215. Helen Whately

216. Heather Wheeler

217. Craig Whittaker

218. John Whittingdale

219. Bill Wiggin

220. James Wild

221. Gavin Williamson

222. Mike Wood

223, Jeremy Wright

224, Jacob Young

225. Nadhim Zahawi

Labour

1. Debbie Abrahams

2. Rushanara Ali

3. Mike Amesbury

4. Fleur Anderson

5. Jon Ashworth

6. Paula Barker

7. Hilary Benn

8. Clive Betts

9. Ben Bradshaw

10. Nick Brown

11. Lyn Brown

12. Chris Bryant

13. Karen Buck

14. Ian Byrne

15. Ruth Cadbury

16. Sir Alan Campbell

17. Bambos Charalambous

18. Yvette Cooper

19. Neil Coyle

20. Stella Creasy

21. Jon Cruddas

22. John Cryer

23. Judith Cummins

24. Alex Cunningham

25. Geraint Davies

26. Thangam Debbonaire

27. Tanmanjeet Singh

28. Anneliese Dodds

29. Stephen Doughty

30. Peter Dowd

31. Jack Dromey

32. Rosie Duffield

33. Dame Angela Eagle

34. Maria Eagle

35. Clive Efford

36. Julie Elliott

37. Chris Elmore

38. Bill Esterson

39. Chris Evans

40. Colleen Fletcher

41. Yvonne Fovargue

42. Vicky Foxcroft

43. Gill Furniss

44. Preet Kaur Gill

45. Mary Glindon

46. Kate Green

47. Lilian Greenwood

48. Margaret Greenwood

49. Nia Griffith

50. Andrew Gwynne

51. Louise Haigh

52. Fabian Hamilton

53. Harriet Harman

54. Carolyn Harris

55. Helen Hayes

56. Sir Mark Hendrick

57. Dame Meg Hillier

58. Dame Margaret Hodge

59. Sharon Hodgson

60. Kate Hollern

61. Rachel Hopkins

62. Sir George Howarth

63. Dr Rupa Huq

64. Dame Diana Johnson

65. Kim Johnson

66. Darren Jones

67. Gerald Jones

68. Kevan Jones

69. Sarah Jones

70. Barbara Keeley

71. Liz Kendall

72. Afzal Khan

73. Stephen Kinnock

74. Kim Leadbeater

75. Tony Lloyd

76. Holly Lynch

77. Justin Madders

78. Khalid Mahmood

79. Seema Malhotra

80. Rachael Maskell

81. Steve McCabe

82. Kerry McCarthy

83. Andy McDonald

84. John McDonnell

85. Pat McFadden

86. Conor McGinn

87. Alison McGovern

88. Cat McKinnell

89. Anna McMorrin

90. Ed Miliband

91. Navendu Mishra

92. Jessica Morden

93. Stephen Morgan

94. Ian Murray

95. James Murray

96. Lisa Nandy

97. Alex Norris

98. Chi Onwurah

99. Abena Oppong-Asare

100. Taiwo Owatemi

101. Sarah Owen

102. Stephanie Peacock

103. Matthew Pennycook

104. Toby Perkins

105. Yasmin Qureshi

106. Angela Rayner

107. Steve Reed

108. Christina Rees

109. Ellie Reeves

110. Jonathan Reynolds

111. Marie Rimmer

112. Matt Rodda

113. Lloyd Russell-Moyle

114. Naz Shah

115. Virendra Sharma

116. Barry Sheerman

117. Tulip Siddiq

118. Andy Slaughter

119. Nick Smith

120. Karin Smyth

121. John Spellar

122. Sir Keir Starmer

123. Jo Stevens

124. Wes Streeting

125. Mark Tami

126. Sam Tarry

127. Gareth Thomas

128. Nick Thomas-Symonds

129. Emily Thornberry

130. Stephen Timms

131. Karl Turner

132. Derek Twigg

133. Liz Twist

134. Valerie Vaz

135. Catherine West

136. Matt Western

137. Dr Alan Whitehead

138. Mick Whitley

139. Nadia Whittome

140. Beth Winter

141. Mohammad Yasin

142. Daniel Zeichner

SDLP

1. Colum Eastwood