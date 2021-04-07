George Osborne gets another new gig

What do you get for the man who has everything? Newspapers, banking, venture capital, think tanks and speaking engagements – former Chancellor George Osborne has done it all since he left Parliament in 2017 and earning himself a considerable fortune in the process. So it seems only right that the former Evening Standard editor has now chosen to splash some of that cash on an engagement ring for longtime girlfriend Thea Rogers.

Osborne opted to follow the example of Benedict Cumberbatch and go for a traditional announcement, placing a simple notice of the forthcoming nuptials in the Times today which reads: 'Miss T Rogers and Mr G Osborne. The engagement is announced between Thea and George.' Last month the couple announced Rogers was pregnant with their first child together, following Osborne's divorce from first wife Frances Howell in 2019 .

Rogers of course was Osborne's long time adviser responsible for the then chancellor's 'glow up' by encouraging him to change his hair style and go on the 5:2 diet. Now a Deliveroo executive, she is expected to earn a multimillion-pound payout from the company's recent stock market listing meaning that the couple will not be short of a bob or two for a blowout wedding if Covid rules allow.

Mr S congratulates Osborne on adding the role of 'husband' to his burgeoning portfolio of jobs.