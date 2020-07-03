George Osborne lands another job

When George Osborne stepped down as editor of the Evening Standard, it was unlikely the former chancellor was going to fall on hard times. Not only did Osborne have another eight jobs to fall back on, he was handed a plum position by the Standard as its new editor-in-chief. But now, less than a month on from handing over the editorship to David Cameron’s sister-in-law, Osborne has bounced back with a new appointment. Mr S hears the happy news that George Gideon Oliver Osborne has just been appointed as a director of the family business Osborne and Little Limited. Congratulations, George.