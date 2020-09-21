Has Alan Cumming forgotten what he said about ‘stupid’ Brexit voters?

Actor Alan Cumming used an interview over the weekend to talk about the difficulty of being a Scot in London. Cumming, who is best known for appearing in TV show The Good Wife, said Scots like himself faced an 'insidious and subliminal racism' in the capital. He said:

'I feel...assumptions are made about your intelligence, your background, your education, in London, because of how you sound as a Scottish person.'.

Mr S would not condone anyone making assumptions about a person's intelligence. But he also couldn't help but remember what Cumming himself had to say about English people in the wake of the EU referendum. Condemning the vote to leave, Cumming – who now lives in New York – said:

'I was appalled when I heard the result. And I have three words to sum it up. Stupid. English. People.'

Cumming later backtracked, insisting his comment was a joke:

Oh dear...