Herculean sonnets

In Competition No. 3150 you were invited to submit a sonnet describing one of the labours of Hercules.

This challenge seemed to strike a chord, attracting an entry of modest size but rich in wit and invention. There were some clever topical touches as well as echoes of master sonneteers from times past: Milton, Donne and Shelley.

Honourable mentions go to Chris O’Carroll, Katie Mallett, Simon May, Hamish Wilson and Rob Stuart. The prizewinners, printed below, are rewarded with £20 each.

“ Lerna in lockdown faced a sombre fate;

“ That Hera, wicked stepmother or what?

“ Once Hercules has stabilised the stables

“ Some Labours had a sort of point; at least

“ The fifth task called for Herculean grit,

“ Enraged to find me undefeated still,

“ This task was very different from the rest:

No 3153: sneezles and wheezles

It can be tricky explaining Covid-19 to little ones, so you are invited to enlist the help of a well-known children’s author. Please email up to 16 lines/150 words to lucy@spectator.co.uk by midday on 10 June. NB. We are unable to accept postal entries for the time being.