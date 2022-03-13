Michael Gove launches uncapped refugee scheme

Michael Gove has today announced a big shift in the UK’s Ukrainian refugee policy with a new scheme announced. There will be a £350 a month 'thank you' payment for hosts, with Ukrainians who apply under this scheme allowed to live and work and in the UK for three years. This takes the UK closer to the rest of Europe where refugees are also offered three years, but with major differences. The EU has almost entirely abolished bureaucratic friction: there is no visa needed for Ukrainians, no forms to be filled in, no vetting of refugees or vetting of hosts willing to accommodate them. The UK authorities will ask for visas in all cases and seek to oversee the matching, either directly or through recognised charities.

Both hosts and guests will be better but that is intended to be done electronically and take a few hours – days at most. Expressions of interest from hosts will be invited on Monday from British citIzens to sponsor refugees – the Home Office will handle the forms.Ukrainian passport holders can do this online. On arrival Ukrainians will be given six months leave to remain, upgraded to three years when the refugee supplies biometrics detail. There will be no housing benefit eligible and the UK’s housing pressures are being cited as a reason why we won’t be offering free movement to Ukrainians as the rest of Europe is doing.

Phase Two (which comes later due to tech needed) will allow organisation – such as church groups – to sponsor groups of Ukrainians. Gove she said that he is personally looking at whether he can accommodate any refugees and said Sir Keir Starmer is doing the same. 'Tens of thousands' of places will be created in this way, he said, some way short of the 200,000 figure the Prime Minister mentioned. Some £10,000 will be allocated to any local authority where a Ukrainian refugee is admitted to the school system.

It’s a big departure from the Horne Office scheme which requires both visas and a family member resident in the UK but offers no weekly payments. Germany, for example, has 350,000 offers of beds from German families and allows hosts to meet refugees at the train station with no interference from the state. The UK is asking for registration and tests, creating a bureaucratic demand so large that the army has been drafted in to Polish processing centres to cope with it. Britain, whose Brexit powers allow us to do anything, has chosen a higher-bureaucracy path. This indicates where the Prime Minister thinks the political risks lie: he’ll define ‘taking back control’ of the borders as keeping significant checks going, even in the biggest refugee crisis since World War 2.

But here’s what’s striking: Michael Gove, the levelling-up minister, is the one handling this new 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme. Refugees are supposed to be handled by the Home Office. So this shows an important decision in No10 to create a new system under a new department – rather than expect the Home Office to change its ways. In effect, a mini Home Office is being set up for this purpose under Gove precisely because today’s Home Office is (as John Reid once said about the immigration department 'not fit for purpose.' This mirrors what happened in the Syria scheme which was jointly Home Office and DCLG. Gove says that in the 18 days since Russia’s invasion, the UK has approved 3,000 Ukrainians. Sweden says it is letting in 4,000 a day.

At £11 a day, the Gove scheme is cheaper than the £200/night that the Home Office has ended up forking out for the refugees often billeted in decaying hotels and legally prohibited from finding work - thus kept in this limbo for months. Some 40,000 are now waiting more than six months, a number that is growing all of the time. The Gove scheme is closer to the ABnB-style used by Germany and the £11/day fee is closer to the Polish government’s offer of 40 zlotys (about £6.50) a day to families who host refugees.

The new UK system is a big improvement on the shameful mayhem of last week where refugees were being turned back and told they needed a relative who was a permanent resident in the UK.. As I disclosed last week, No10 rejected Patel’s request to widen the criteria to any resident (ie, students or temporary workers). This might be because No10 had simply lost faith in the Home Office and was all along going to hand it to Gove – who once had the job of no-deal Brexit emergency planning and is now, in effect, the Ukrainian refugee emergency tsar.

Gove told Sophy Ridge on Sky that: