Sage scenarios vs actual: an update

‘Deaths could hit 6,000 a day,’ reported the newspapers on 19 December. A day later documents for the 99th meeting of Sage were released which said that, without restrictions over and above ‘Plan B’, deaths would range from 600 to 6,000 a day and hospitalisations from 3,000 to 10,000 a day. The scientific body gave two scenarios for what could happen next:

If ‘Stage 2’ restrictions (household bubbles, etc) were put in place this would cut daily deaths to the 500 to 3,000 range.

If ‘Stage 1’ restrictions (stay-at-home mandates) were introduced this would limit deaths from 200 to 2,000 a day.

The cabinet chose to do neither of those things, and instead decided to wait for more data first. No further restrictions were implemented. So we can now see how these Sage ‘scenarios’, published last month, compare with Omicron’s spread.

Sage/Warwick hospitalisations

Let’s start with the Warwick model. Its scenarios were broken down by Omicron’s possible ‘severity’: 100 per cent as severe as Delta, 50 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent. A UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) document released on New Year’s Eve said:

“ ‘the risk of presentation to emergency care or hospital admission with Omicron was approximately half of that for Delta’.

So we open with the 50 per cent severity scenario. Here’s how Warwick’s model is performing for hospital admissions:

The Warwick scenario which closest matches actual hospitalisations in England is the one that assumes Omicron is 10 per cent as severe as Delta. But no one has ever claimed the new variant is as mild as that. Given that almost 50 per cent of hospital ‘Covid’ admissions are for people with Covid, not for Covid (i.e. being primarily treated for something else) the actual peak looks closer to the 1,500 that JP Morgan suggested in its note to clients.

Hospital occupancy: the Sage/LSHTM model

The moral justification for restrictions is to prevent Covid from overwhelming the NHS, so hospital capacity is perhaps the single most important of all the coronavirus figures. The 101st Sage meeting on 19 December included another statement from Sage’s modelling committee (SPI-M-O) highlighting the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine’s (LSHTM) model for Covid beds. They presented 12 scenarios depending on booster effectiveness against Omicron, the virus’s immunity escape and if three different types of restrictions were implemented. Since no further restrictions were implemented we can straight away discount the scenarios which involved restrictions.

We now know that boosters are 89 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisations, so the two LSHTM scenarios The Spectator has chosen to focus on are the ‘high vaccine immune escape’ and ‘low vaccine immune escape’ scenarios – with both scenarios assuming high booster jab effectiveness. This is how the LSHTM models compared to reality:

Neither scenario is close. This time, the shaded area represents a 50 per cent confidence interval rather than the more standard 95 per cent – the LSHTM gave themselves a much wider margin of error. But still the model proved too pessimistic.

And then deaths. The Sage documents weren’t clear where the blood-curdling range of 600 to 6,000 deaths a day were derived from. But these scenarios seems to mirror the model Warwick released on 30 December. Its mildest scenario – with Omicron 10 per cent as potent as Delta – shows 600 deaths a day. And the 100 per cent scenario points to 6,000 deaths.

The problem is that even the mildest Warwick scenario – the 10 per cent figure was intended to be so mild as to be ridiculous – is still quite far out.

Not all the models have proved so wrong. Some of the earlier Sage models on 16 December showed lower hospitalisations than actually occurred (though hospitalisations now look to be peaking well below the model) – but then they were revised upwards as pressure on the government intensified. Why?

(Graph: @Covid19actuary)

So why were the Sage models so wrong?

An annex in the Sage documents points to some of these revisions. It suggests that the LSHTM changed their models to show that Omicron was between three to eight times more transmissible than Delta – but did not appear to make any adjustments in the models for severity. They assumed the virus was as deadly as Delta but by then real-world South African data was clearly showing the variant had far less severe outcomes.

Crucial data on hospital stays was hidden away in another Sage annex, but this information was available to modellers at the time.

The Sage assumptions grid also said: ‘[the model] does not attempt to predict how individuals will change their behaviour in response to perceived risk.’ Might this be the biggest single flaw in Sage modelling? A year of global lockdown studies have shown that people very much change their behaviour, often well in advance of lockdown rules. We know this from Google mobility data and the experience of Sweden. Why these behavioural changes are ignored is a question still without answer. Sage presents this as a neutral decision (it does ‘not attempt to predict how individuals will change their behaviour’) but that is incorrect. The scenarios instead suggest to policymakers that people will not change their behaviour at all.

It’s not the first time Sage’s modelling has been overly pessimistic. Before the summer reopening Sage modelled bed occupancy and in no fewer than nine scenarios the actual figure was lower than modelled. We’re told that models are wrong because people adjust their behaviour or because restrictions are implemented, but even when we have reopened society they have been wide of the mark.

When schools were returning in September, despite some calling for them to close, Sage modelled hospital admissions for different R values. They were too pessimistic again.

‘The two scenarios of R = 1.1 and R = 1.5 attempt to provide an envelope which contains the likely epidemic trajectory over the next couple of months,’ the Sage modelling committee said. But as so often, hospitalisations ran below the lowest range of the lower Sage scenario.

The defences of Sage modelling (including those published in The Spectator) leave many questions unanswered. If the modelling is only ‘illustrative’ and does not predict or forecast, then why are they summarised (and presented to ministers) this way:

“ ‘Without intervention beyond those measures already in place (“Plan B”), modelling indicates a peak of at least 3,000 hospital admissions per day in England.’

And why are scenarios described as being ‘likely’?

Modelling matters. It has consequences. If the summer reopening scenarios were seen as credible, a disastrous lockdown could have been extended. If the autumn scenarios were believed, schools might have remained shut. If just one December cabinet meeting had gone differently we would have faced restrictions that the real world data now tells us would have been completely unnecessary.

The Spectator’s data team has been using new techniques to follow Sage graphs: scanning software that lets us interpolate the hidden values (the figures are, oddly, not released) and an API Covid data feed that lets us compare Sage scenarios to the eventual reality. But it’s surely time for a proper public inquiry to look into how these Sage ‘scenarios’ were put together and presented to policymakers and the public.