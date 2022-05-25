Boris’s new ‘masochism strategy’

How humbled is Boris Johnson by the publication of Sue Gray's report into partygate? Speaking in the Commons chamber, the Prime Minister attempted to strike a solemn tone at the first of three events today which have been dubbed a ‘masochism strategy’ of taking pain in the chamber, a press conference and then appearing before Tory MPs at a meeting of the 1922 Committee. Johnson told MPs: ‘I am humbled and I have learned a lesson’. He went on to point out how ‘the entire senior management has changed’ including a new chief of staff, a new director of communications and a new principal private secretary.

He also tried to fix some of the issues around whether he misled parliament on what he knew about Covid breaches in 10 Downing Street. He insisted that in all statements on partygate, he had told the Commons what he ‘believed to be true’ – saying his comments had been made ‘in all sincerity’. This is important as those around Johnson insist he did not knowingly mislead the Commons – a resigning offence.

However, Johnson's attempt at humble pie had its limits. For all his contrite noises, Johnson went on the offensive towards Labour. He described Starmer as ‘Sir Beer Korma’ – accusing him of a ‘sanctimonious obsession’ with partygate. The last time Johnson apologised to the Commons over parties, he struck a much more jovial note to Tory MPs when he addressed them privately that evening.

Tonight’s appearance will be revealing as to how serious Johnson thinks the situation is this time around. So far, several Tory MPs have come out to defend the Prime Minister. MPs (who can't exactly be described as Boris Johnson fans) speaking to Coffee House after the report's publication suggested they thought it was going to be worse than it appears to be. However, there is still plenty of discontent – and Johnson will need to get the tone right when he addresses his party this evening.