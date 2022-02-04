How to make Valentine’s truffles

There is a very particular fear that runs down your spine when you realise you've forgotten to buy a gift, be it for a birthday, Christmas or Valentine's Day. Whatever the occasion, the same panic spreads through you, the social anxiety at knowing that you have failed in gift-giving etiquette, that you’re going to have to receive their present with nothing to hand over in return.

Having learnt the hard way, this is why I like to have a little stash of homemade edible presents at home, ready to swerve such an occasion. Over the years I’ve done jams and jellies, fudges and toffees, little jars and crinkly cellophane bags, all bedecked with ribbons, ready to be doled out.

I actually don’t think there’s anything lovelier than a homemade, edible gift. I’m probably biased, as I’m slightly more likely to be the gift giver than receiver in this particular equation. I love the jars and boxes I’ve received from friends and family over the years: they’re inherently personal, intimate even – an insight into the gifter – as well as usually being delicious (let’s forget about the year I tried my hand at lime marmalade). This year, I’ve been making chocolate truffles: partly because they’re quick and easy to make, meaning that I don’t have to be terribly organised, partly because I can adapt them to whatever is already in my cupboard, and partly because they are near-universally popular. Who doesn’t love a little bag of chocolates?

This is, I think, more a method, or a set of suggestions, more than a recipe. Really, what you’re doing is making a simple ganache and chilling it, then rolling it in something that isn’t sticky. Once you’ve got that blueprint, you can make it your own. You can flavour your ganache with whatever you fancy: keep it straightforward with just dark, milk, or white chocolate, or try a splash of booze, a couple of tablespoons of hazelnut paste in with the ganache, or infuse the cream with orange zest or whole spices. I used seville orange gin to go with my dark chocolate, a dollop of really good peanut butter with my milk chocolate and, in place of normal white chocolate, used blonde, caramelised chocolate – but the whole point is to be led by what you have in your cupboards, or simply what you fancy trying.

The classic coating for truffles is cocoa powder, which brings a welcome bitterness (very good with dark chocolate), but I also like finely chopped nuts, toasted coconut, or chocolate strands or sprinkles. You can go as glitzy or as kitsch as you like: gold hundreds and thousands are extremely tempting, or you could drizzle white chocolate and add hearts.

While this is intended for you to flavour and finish as you see fit, a note on quantities: if you’re using peanut butter or nut paste as a flavouring, use 100g, and omit the butter. If you’re using a spirit to flavour the ganache, use two tablespoons, and add it to the cream before heating. If you’d like to flavour the truffles with whole spices, citrus or vanilla, add these to the cream, bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat and then let stand for half an hour, before sieving out the flavourings and continuing with the recipe as normal.

Chocolate truffles

Makes: 40 truffles

Takes: 30 minutes, plus chilling time

Bakes: No time at all

300g chocolate (dark, milk, or white, as you wish), chopped

300g double cream

50g butter (see note above if using peanut butter or nut paste)

50g cocoa powder, finely chopped nuts, toasted coconut, or sprinkles