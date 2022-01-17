In defence of my brother Boris

As you might have guessed, it hasn't been the calmest, quietest weeks in the Johnson family, and lots of broadcasters – the BBC among them – have asked me to contribute on events across Westminster, and, of course, the repercussions across the country.

I didn't see much of the Prime Minister and his family during lockdown, but the times I did see him, he was completely compliant: he dotted every 'i', he crossed every 't'. If it was 'rule of six', there were six. And what I didn't see were all the things you've been reading about.

For example, at his birthday, it was me, my three brothers, Carrie and Wilf. That was six people. And I have to tell you something about my brother's character. You've been seeing the front pages which couldn't have been worse: suitcases of booze going into Downing Street from the Co-op. I can tell you from the bottom of my heart that he has never once turned to me or any member of my family and said, 'I tell you what, let's have an office party'. Or, 'I tell you what, let's have a party'.

If anything, he would say: 'Let's play reading', when we were growing up, or even in our twenties, or: 'Let's play, who can memorise the most poems from the Oxford book of verse'. And, of course, it was always him.

Look, I'm just telling you what I saw over lockdown and what I know of my brother's character. And, to my mind, if he did go out into the Downing Street garden – and he's told us he did – for him, that would have been work. He may have had a drink, I don't know. Is that one of the key questions? But that would have been work.

This is an edited transcript of Rachel Johnson's remarks on LBC