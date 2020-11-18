Is there more to this Tory MP’s Narnia reference than meets the eye?

Since Dominic Cummings was last week given his marching orders, after allegedly calling Carrie Symonds ‘princess Nut Nut’, are members of Tory high command finding more subtle ways to make digs at the Prime Minister and his fiancée?

Yesterday, Cummings's ally Robert Halfon – chairman of the Education select committee – gave the Sun a quote, apparently in support of footballer Marcus Rashford’s new book club, that caught Steerpike’s eye. Halfon, who in May was forced to apologise after tweeting support for Cummings following the advisor’s notorious trip to Barnard Castle, said:

'I remember as a child reading The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe over and over again. It was scary, and the wicked witch was an evil villain that surpassed all others. I have loved both Turkish Delight and lions ever since.'

Is Halfon's analogy anything to do with the saga playing out in Downing Street? Could he be hinting that Aslan – whose glorious and shaggy mane is shorn as part of a ritualised humiliation – is Boris, our Prime Minister so famously proud of his Turkish descent?

It wouldn't be the first time in recent weeks that a Narnia analogy has been used in relation to the goings-on at No. 10. 'The thaw has come to Narnia,' a Downing Street source told the Sun's Harry Cole last week. Is there more to Halfon's reference to his beloved childhood book than meets the eye?