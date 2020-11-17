Jeremy Corbyn backtracks on Labour anti-Semitism

At the end of October Jeremy Corbyn was suspended from the party he loved and led, after suggesting that concerns about Labour’s anti-Semitism problem during his tenure had been ‘dramatically overstated’ for political reasons.

At the time of his suspension, the former Labour leader seemed to strike a defiant tone. In a broadcast interview, Corbyn suggested that the number of Labour’s anti-Semitism complaints had been ‘exaggerated’ and that he was ‘not part of the problem’.

Mr S wonders though if Corbyn might be worried about being re-admitted to the party. Today, the former Labour leader released a statement on Facebook which he had given to the party on the day of his suspension. Unlike his forthright broadcast interview on the same day, Corbyn’s statement to the party clarified that:

Mr S wonders how many more clarifications Corbyn will have to give…