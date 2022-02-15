Johnny Mercer’s cringe Twitter love-fest

It was Valentine's day yesterday in Westminster and while Steerpike did a round-up of MPs' messages to their partners, there was one romantic dispatch he appears to have missed. Step forward Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, better known as the other half of Johnny, the veterans-obsessed Tory MP for Plymouth Moor View.

Felicity's Twitter game has been raising eyebrows recently after she posted a picture of her inebriated, snoring husband last week captioned: 'the Prime Minister rang tonight directly after an afternoon of FA Cup football and England rugby..and @JohnnyMercerUK was so pissed he can’t remember what was said.' Her defence-mad hubbie replied that 'wives have a mind and a life of their own' claiming 'she’s on this nuts journey with me – the highs and many lows. She is more than entitled to take the p**s out of me/the PM/whoever she likes.' Truly, the 2022 equivalent to Amber Rudd and Flora Gill's little Twitter exchanges.

Getting dangerously close to a Twitter ban.. February 14, 2022

And now, Felicity has been at it again. Quoting a Twitter bot called 'Fuck every Tory' which, unsurprisingly, goes through every Conservative in Parliament, the mother-of-three replied to a message saying 'Fuck Johnny Mercer' with the words 'Someone stole my "to do" list.' Shortly thereafter Johnny replied with another cutesy teasing tweet, suggesting his wife was 'getting dangerously close to a Twitter ban..' What larks! Mind you such declarations of libidinous passion are probably a step up for both the Mercers: famously Johnny once went viral after asking a Twitter user:

“ I'll give you one chance at honesty. Did you insinuate my wife was a prostitute on the Plymouth Herald comments section?

Still, since Johnny left his ministerial post in a huff last April, Mr S suspects he does have a lot more time for extra-curricular activities – whether that be tweeting or anything else.