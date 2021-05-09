Labour reshuffle: Keir Starmer’s new team

Keir Starmer's shadow cabinet reshuffle is finally over. The Labour leader ran into trouble early on when he kicked off the shake up of his frontbench team on Saturday afternoon by sacking his deputy Angela Rayner from her role as party chair. His plan for a wider reshuffle had to be put on hold after his decision to demote Rayner succeeded in uniting MPs on both the left and right of the party in anger.

Since then, the pair have spent much of the day in talks over a reconciliation. With Starmer eventually finding Rayner a job she would accept as Michael. Gove's opposite in the role of Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Starmer was able to press on with the rest of the reshuffle.

For all the rumours of drastic change, the reshuffle is more modest than certain briefings suggested. Despite reports that shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy could be demoted along with shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth, both have remained in position. Starmer has, however, demoted Anneliese Dodds as shadow chancellor and appointed Rachel Reeves in her place. He has also sacked his former chief whip Nick Brown.

Presenting his new shadow cabinet, the Labour leader claimed his 'refreshed and renewed team' was ready to take on the challenge presented in the local elections – a challenge that will 'require bold ideas and a relentless focus on the priorities of the British people'. However, the drawn out process that it took to get here means that for many MPs, the reshuffle has only served to show how Starmer's authority has been weakened by the local election results and his actions in response to them. In contrast, his deputy Rayner appears to have strengthened her position.

Here are the appointments in full:

Deputy Leader, Shadow First Secretary of State, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Shadow Secretary of State for the Future of Work – Angela Rayner

Party Chair & Chair of Labour Policy Review – Anneliese Dodds

National Campaign Coordinator – Shabana Mahmood

Shadow Chief Whip – Alan Campbell

Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rachel Reeves

Shadow Chief Secretary to HM Treasury – Bridget Phillipson

Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign & Commonwealth Affairs – Lisa Nandy

Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department – Nick Thomas-Symonds

Shadow Secretary of State for Justice – David Lammy

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence – John Healey

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care – Jonathan Ashworth

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Ed Miliband

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions – Jonathan Reynolds

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade – Emily Thornberry

Shadow Secretary of State for Education – Kate Green

Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – Jo Stevens

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Luke Pollard

Shadow Secretary of State for Communities & Local Government – Steve Reed

Shadow Secretary of State for Housing – Lucy Powell

Shadow Secretary of State for Transport – Jim McMahon

Shadow Secretary of State for International Development – Preet Gill

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales – Nia Griffith

Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland – Ian Murray

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Louise Haigh

Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities – Marsha de Cordova

Shadow Leader of the House of Commons – Thangam Debbonaire

Shadow Attorney General – Charlie Falconer

Shadow Secretary of State for Mental Health – Rosena Allin-Khan

Shadow Secretary of State for Child Poverty – Wes Streeting

Shadow Secretary of State for Young People and Democracy – Cat Smith

Shadow Secretary of State for Employment Rights & Protections – Andy McDonald

Shadow Leader of the House of Lords – Angela Smith

Opposition Chief Whip in the House – Tommy McAvoy