Lindsay and Priti beef up MPs’ security

The death of Sir David Amess on Friday has led to an increased focus on MPs' security. In the hours following the attack, some police forces sent officers to constituency surgeries, offering protection at MPs' offices and checking in on both MPs and local councillors to assess their concerns. Now, in a joint statement, the Home Secretary Priti Patel and Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle have written to members across the House to set out their steps for keeping honourable members safe when they are undertaking local duties.

According to an email seen by Mr S, from this Friday a trained and accredited Security Operative will be available to come to MPs' constituency surgeries to offer security advice. The letter – co-signed by both Patel and Hoyle – tells MPs that 'if you intend to hold a physical surgery, I urge you to take up this service' by contacting the Members' Security Support Service.

This support however 'is in addition to, and is not intended to replace any existing security arrangements you may have in place or the engagement that should occur with the police.' Local and national police teams have been working together 'at pace to review and build on existing structures' and ensuring that 'robust security measures' including both private security and appropriate policing support will be available to members in the immediate term.

Hoyle and Patel told MPs that 'we do not see any information or intelligence which points to any credible specific imminent threat' but that 'it is nonetheless sadly the case that attacks by terrorists upon members of this House are likely.' The risk assessment level to MPs is now classed as 'substantial' which brings them into line with the national threat level. Security and intelligence agencies and counter-terror police have ensured this change is being 'properly reflected in their operational posture.'

Advice is being released today on holding physical surgeries, with MPs told that 'the choice of whether or not to hold a physical surgery is an entirely personal one based on our individual situations.' There is 'no suggestion of there being a right or wrong way to hold surgeries; the priority is for you to hold a safe surgery, if you choose to hold one.'