Liverpool explosion: what we know so far

Britain has been subjected to another suspected terror attack, just as the nation fell silent for the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial. An explosion occurred in a taxi outside the Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday morning, killing an as yet unnamed passenger and leaving the driver in hospital.

Reports suggest that the driver, named locally as David Perry, noticed that his passenger had a device and locked him in the car. The explosion, reported to police at 10.59 a.m., occurred less than a five minute drive from Liverpool Cathedral where the city's main memorial service was taking place. Mr Perry is said to be in a stable condition and is being treated for his injuries, which police have said are 'not life threatening'.

Counter Terrorism Police North West have detained three men, aged 21, 26 and 29, in connection with the explosion. The Liverpool Echo has reported that police negotiators were seen entering a cordon just to the north of Sefton Park. It has not yet been confirmed whether this incident is connected to the explosion outside the Women's Hospital.

The Prime Minister has thanked the emergency services: