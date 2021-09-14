Ministers have the ‘time of their lives’ at karaoke

New York may have the Met Gala but London has Parlioke. As global fashionistas last night crammed into their garish garbs, here in Westminster our political masters were having an evening soirée of their own.

Steerpike's man with a microphone reports that MPs were invited to a select singing bash. Ahead of her speech today at Policy Exchange, international trade secretary Liz Truss warmed up her vocal cords with a touch of karaoke. The equalities minister hosted MPs in Parliament alongside fellow Cabinet attendee Therese Coffey, fresh off a morning media round on Universal Credit cuts.

Coffey and others let their hair down with a range of vintage songs including Dirty Dancing’s ‘The Time of My Life’ and Pulp’s ‘Common People’ - or should that be ‘Commons people?’ The highlight of the evening was apparently a surprise appearance from Michael Gove, fresh off his rave in an Aberdonian night club.

Still, after last week’s reshuffle was postponed, who can blame the ministers for letting off some steam. Steerpike was just surprised that Elton John’s ‘I’m still standing’ was not chosen by some of those in attendance.