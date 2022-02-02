Matt Hancock’s privacy probe

It's not been a great few months for Matt Hancock. Every time the Casanova of the Commons tries to make a comeback, nothing seems to go his way. First, HarperCollins dismissed speculation that they would be publishing his self-justificatory book; then he faced mockery for his turtleneck outfit at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball. Even efforts to flaunt his sexual appeal came to nought after indignant Serpentine members slapped him down for swimming in their pool while a photographer snapped him topless.

And now Steerpike can reveal that there's still been no luck as to finding the perpetrators who leaked highly-sensitive images of Hancock in a passionate embrace back in June 2021. Footage of the-then health secretary in a clinch with aide Gina Coladangelo led to his swift exit from the post, after CCTV pictures were splashed across the front page of the Sun. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) subsequently launched an investigation into how security footage was obtained from the private office of a top minister in Whitehall.

Eight months on and despite a string of raids and the seizure of electronic equipment, the ICO seems no closer to reaching a conclusion. A spokesman for the office curtly told Mr S last night that: 'this investigation is still ongoing' while a Freedom of Information request revealed that some £5,847 was spent on external costs by the end of December. This does not include ICO staff time which cannot be disassociated from wider costs.

It's worth remembering what the ICO said in July after they searched two properties to seize computer equipment as part of its probe. Steve Eckersley, its director of investigations claimed at the time that the ICO aims to react 'swiftly and effectively to investigate where there is a risk that other people may have unlawfully obtained personal data.'

How's that going eh?