Serpentine swimmers slap down Matt Hancock

Oh dear. As part of his comeback tour, Matt Hancock is trying every trick to aid his post-Gina rehabilitation. There has been talk of a self-justificatory book, cringeworthy Twitter clips of him doing meet and greets, an appearance at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in a dreadful turtleneck, backbench interventions and even talk of him mounting a leadership bid. But it seems one of Hancock's stunts has backfired somewhat, after the master of the breast stroke was last week spotted taking a dip in the open-water swimming site of the Serpentine.

For while Hancock, a guest of member and fellow former minister Lord Bethell, was keen to milk the conveniently-placed photographer's snaps for all they were worth, members of the Serpentine haven't taken too kindly to their club being used to launder Hancock's reputation. First, the committee fired off a sternly-worded tweet just hours after the former Health Secretary was seen frolicking in the water, declaring that 'Serpentine swimming is strictly for members only, and no guests permitted.' And now the group has doubled down, issuing a lengthy reminder to those wild swimming lovers about who is and isn't allowed in their pool.

18 Jan 2022: Water - 39.2F / 4.0C; Air - 32.0F / 0C. Serpentine swimming is strictly for members only, and no guests permitted.https://t.co/Y1M0ecOZfo January 18, 2022

In a letter to members, it refers euphemistically to 'recent events' resulting in a 'need to review our health and safety procedures to meet and exceed the expectations of us laid down by The Royal Parks within our licence.' It claims that the committee has no 'option but to rigorously enforce the club rules' and 'enact our disciplinary process for those members who are not able to comply.' Among these include a reminder that 'without advanced approval from our committee, professional photographers are not permitted in the "beach area"' – the area of course where Hancock was spotted.

It closes by stating that 'we all share a joint responsibility and duty to cherish and protect our club' asking wild swimmers to 'call out behaviours that fall outside the spirit or rules of our club.' It concludes by stating that 'the committee is resolute that we will not, and cannot, tolerate members that behave in a manner that jeopardises the very existence of our club.' Ouch. Yet another great British institution facing ruin thanks to Matt Hancock and his ambitions.