Michael Gove tells Andrew Neil that ‘Christian forgiveness’ is needed over partygate

Andrew Neil returns to our TV screens later (6.45pm, Ch4) to look at partygate and the mess that the Conservatives are in. Perhaps the most dramatic moment in the documentary is when he confronts Michael Gove, one of the main advocates of the lockdown rules, over the posters used last year: 'Look her in the eyes and tell her you never bend the rules.' Now we know, Neil said, that those who commissioned these posters were breaking the rules. The following exchange then takes place:

Andrew Neil Given what we know now, it was a cavalier approach to lockdown.

Michael Gove The Prime Minister has been clear that mistakes were made and he’s taken responsibility for those. I’m sure that when the report is published there will be from individuals concerned recognition, contrition and so on and you know we owe them an element of Christian forgiveness.

On one level, you can see his point. We’re not talking about mass fraud, embezzlement or fighting a war on a false premise: this is office wine, birthday cake. Whatever you may think of Boris Johnson’s No10 they were working in incredibly pressurised circumstances at a time when it was illegal for two people to meet up socially for an outside walk, let alone go to the pub. They’re human. The only opportunity to break bread, to seek the basic human succour and contact that is so hardwired into our nature was to do so in that office: that’s what they did. In a way where probably most of those attending would have been junior, and told it was somehow within the rules. As they will all have known. the partygate events also happened at a time when there was almost no Covid in London. Nothing they did posed a threat.

But where it gets difficult is that it was No10 that set lockdown law; it was No10 where officials decided to send the police after people who had kids over for a sleepover, or neighbours over for a drink, or - in some cases - for going to church, having a coffee. Lockdown rules should only ever have been guidance and never have been made a matter of law: police should never have been sent to challenge people sitting in park benches or boasting about how they busted and charged people trying to celebrate children’s birthday. This was an unjustifiable, appalling violation of civil liberty - a mass experiment with no basis in science.

So that’s why it’s harder to forgive those at partygate. It's not that they did anything inherently awful. But they carried on a) knowing that their behaviour was perfectly safe and b) knowing that their laws had made law breakers out of everyone else who would do the same. Or cup or tea with a relative, let alone a wine-suitcase and DJ in the basement.

Here’s where I certainly agree with Gove: thousands of people were taken to the courts for defying lockdown rules. They should be forgiven - ie, pardoned - and the fines returned. And ideally the government should then take in the studies about lockdown efficacy and accept that this experiment turned out to be cruel, inefficient and - as it turns out - unnecessary and should never be repeated.