  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Michel Barnier’s Brexit team catch Covid – again

Michel Barnier’s Brexit team catch Covid – again
Michel Barnier (photo: Getty)
Text settings
Comments

Oh dear. Readers may remember that back in March the Brexit talks between Britain and the EU were briefly derailed, after the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier tested positive for coronavirus. Shortly afterwards, the UK negotiator David Frost also began to develop symptoms and was forced into isolation.

You would have hoped after the incident, the two negotiating teams would be keenly aware of the way Covid can interrupt talks – especially as we inch closer to Britain failing to reach a trade with the bloc at the end of the year.

Unfortunately though, it appears that lightening does strike twice. This afternoon, Barnier announced that one of his team had caught the bug, and so negotiations have been suspended once again:

Mr S wishes Monsieur Barnier’s team-member the best of health…

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePolitics
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe