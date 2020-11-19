Michel Barnier’s Brexit team catch Covid – again

Oh dear. Readers may remember that back in March the Brexit talks between Britain and the EU were briefly derailed, after the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier tested positive for coronavirus. Shortly afterwards, the UK negotiator David Frost also began to develop symptoms and was forced into isolation.

You would have hoped after the incident, the two negotiating teams would be keenly aware of the way Covid can interrupt talks – especially as we inch closer to Britain failing to reach a trade with the bloc at the end of the year.

Unfortunately though, it appears that lightening does strike twice. This afternoon, Barnier announced that one of his team had caught the bug, and so negotiations have been suspended once again:

🇪🇺🇬🇧 update: one of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for COVID-19. With @DavidGHFrost we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines. November 19, 2020

Mr S wishes Monsieur Barnier’s team-member the best of health…