Mocking the Welsh is still the last permitted bigotry

Even after Wales voted marginally for a form self-government in 1997, there was incredulity that these remnants of Celtic antiquity thought they could look after their own affairs. Wales’ former first minister, Carwyn Jones, recalled what he saw as ‘casual racism’ towards the Welsh that still existed in the early years of devolution: ‘How incredible you Welsh feel that you can govern yourselves! This great experiment of devolution!’, was apparently the reaction of many in Whitehall.

After 20 years of devolution, not much has changed. Compared to Northern Ireland and Scotland, Wales has been crudely viewed by many as an extension of England, but with its own curious culture, an ancient language, and what has been described as a ‘poor man’s parliament’.

Then coronavirus came along. The relationship between Wales and the British state has been transformed by the latest policies from the Welsh government, which yesterday unveiled its so-called Covid ‘fire break’ lockdown. This policy, which James Forsyth described as the ‘most dramatic divergence between the UK nations yet’, was the latest decision from Mark Drakeford that went against the Prime Minister’s strategy. It’s perhaps time for those in Whitehall to take the Welsh a little bit more seriously.

Alas, not everyone feels the same. The ever-eloquent Kelvin MacKenzie suggested that the decision to implement a lockdown was ‘commercial suicide’ for the ‘financial desert’ that is Wales. He believes it will lead to two weeks where nothing happens in our nation – ‘and there wasn’t much happening in Wales before!’ – and since we cost the Exchequer so much money, the Welsh should give our country to the people of Hong Kong. Diolch, Kelvin – we appreciate the suggestion.

There are of course serious question marks over whether the Welsh ‘fire breaker’ will work, as well as the fact that details of the lockdown were revealed in a leaked letter days before it was made public. And, after all, there is a tendency for the Welsh to be a bit sensitive to a bit of banter, drowning ourselves in self-pity by inflating the issue out of all proportion. But such unreasonable attacks in response to a legitimate political decision offers an insight into the same mentality Carwyn Jones experienced nearly two decades ago, as Wales decided to chart its own course politically.

One of the best sources to understand the tension between the Welsh and their powerful neighbours is Jan Morris’ analysis for The Spectator in 2009. Writing on the eve of the Eisteddfod, the annual festival of Welsh culture and our language, Morris noted that the Welsh were now closer to ‘victory’ (in the sense of national fulfilment) than we had been since the days of Owain Glyndwr, the martyred Welsh nationalist leader from the fifteenth century who is regarded as the last true Prince of Wales.

Some things have not changed much since 2009 – the Welsh language is still mocked by London columnists while jokes about the Welsh are still a mainstay feature of British ‘banter’ – but we have certainly gained further ground on our journey to national awakening. The political landscape has changed. We no longer have an assembly, but a stronger parliament. During coronavirus, we have also had a unionist Labour government in Cardiff making decisions that have ironically led to a resurgent Welsh nationalist movement. Wales is now another serious concern for the Prime Minister as he scrambles to save the United Kingdom.

Crucially, this increasingly credible nationalist cause, organised by the grassroots organisation Yes Cymru, provides a vehicle for what Morris saw as the ‘sadness’ felt by the Welsh over the likely failure to secure national salvation. Yes Cymru’s membership has soared during the pandemic, fuelled by the incompetency of Downing Street and the feeling that decisions in Wales are better made in Wales.

This is a warning for those who still look down on the Welsh. Paradoxically, parts of the Welsh political bubble are doing the same – with former Ukip MP Mark Reckless joining the Abolish the Welsh Assembly party, and the Welsh Tories accusing the Welsh government of being ‘anti-English’. Talking down to Wales is no way to keep us tied to our ancient neighbour and the historic partnership of the Union. Wales has found a new spirit and political guile during the pandemic, and it is clear that we are not ready to be pushed around.