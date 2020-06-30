Watch: Labour MP slams her phone on the floor

We’ve all been in a situation where our mobile phone starts ringing at the worst possible moment – whether it’s in a meeting, the middle of a play or in the silence of a church.

Still, it was rather unfortunate for Labour MP Claudia Webbe that her phone went off right in the middle of a speech she was giving in the House of Commons this afternoon. Even worse, the mobile failed to turn off at the first attempt, leaving Webbe scrambling around in her bag, while attempting to continue.

By the time she finally managed to turn the device off, the Labour MP was so aggrieved that she chucked it on the floor.

Mr S isn’t sure the insurance will cover that one…

Watch here: