New Tory MP mocks Osborne

How far the Tories have come. Once, the former chancellor was unassailable, bestowing his patronage on those who knew the true value of loyalty. Now, MPs from northern working-class constituencies openly mock George Osborne on the floor of the House of Commons.

Jacob Young, the new Conservative MP for Redcar, used his maiden speech to poke fun at the elitist tendencies of the mastermind behind the Northern Powerhouse. He told fellow his fellow parliamentarians: 'Most people down here think PPE is a degree course but where I come from it's what you wear to work. Indeed, Mr Deputy Speaker, to the envy of George Osborne, I believe I am the first MP to be wearing a hard hat on his parliamentary pass.'

A good attempt, but nothing on Theresa May's barbed teasing of the former chancellor at The Spectator's 2016 Parliamentarian of the Year Awards...